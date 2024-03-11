Venezuela’s 2024 presidential elections are a crucial milestone for the South American nation and for Venezuelans abroad. In the midst of a massive diaspora, many citizens are wondering how to participate in this electoral process from outside the borders. The Electoral Registry becomes the starting point for those who wish to exercise their right to vote from abroad, ensuring their participation in this democratic event.

YOU CAN SEE: When are the presidential elections in Venezuela in 2024? CNE confirmed the official date

How to register in the CNE Electoral Registry from abroad?

For Venezuelans residing abroad, registering in the Electoral Registry of the National Electoral Council (CNE) is the first step to participate in the 2024 presidential elections. This process can be carried out virtually, through the CNE web portal , or in person at the Venezuelan consulates and embassies in different countries. It is important to note that requirements may vary depending on the place of residence, so it is recommended to verify the specific information corresponding to each country.

Laminated identity card (current or expired), bring original and copy. In addition, the passport does not work as a substitute. Document of permanent legal residence abroad. Passport, copy and original of the personal data sheets. Proof of consular registration (copy only). Data Update Form depending on the country of residence.

Once the registration process in the Electoral Registry is completed, Venezuelan citizens abroad will be enabled to exercise their right to vote in the presidential elections, thus contributing to the political destiny of their native country.

Experts anticipate that Venezuelan migration will persist and could even intensify. Photo: composition Fabrizio Oviedo/LR/AFP

YOU CAN SEE: CNE 2024 electoral schedule: review deadlines and dates of the presidential elections in Venezuela

How many Venezuelans abroad can register to vote in the presidential elections?

According to data from the CNE, it is estimated that more than five million Venezuelans have left their country in recent years due to the political, economic and social crisis. This diaspora has generated significant interest in participating in electoral processes from abroad. However, the exact number of Venezuelans who can register to vote in the 2024 presidential election depends on various factors, such as age, legal residence in the host country, and registration in the Electoral Registry.

It is essential that Venezuelans abroad are informed about the deadlines and requirements necessary to register in the Electoral Registry and thus guarantee their active participation in the presidential elections.

Thousands of Venezuelans demand the incorporation of María Corina Machado in Venezuela’s presidential elections, scheduled for July 28, 2024. Photo: LR/AFP composition

YOU CAN SEE: Pedro Uruchurtu questions the elections in Venezuela: “It is a farce that the regime intends to impose”

Until when do you have a deadline to register?

The National Electoral Council establishes specific deadlines for registration in the Electoral Registry, both for citizens residing in Venezuela and for those who are abroad. These deadlines are usually announced in advance and it is the responsibility of citizens to pay attention to the deadlines to complete this procedure.

Venezuelans abroad are recommended to be aware of official communications from the CNE and the diplomatic representations of Venezuela in their respective countries to know the updated deadlines and procedures in order to register in the Electoral Registry.

YOU CAN SEE: Nicolás Maduro will contest the presidential elections in Venezuela with a view to his third government

What is the function of the CNE Venezuela?

The National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela is the body in charge of organizing, directing and supervising electoral processes in the country. Among its main functions are the preparation of the Electoral Registry, the calling of elections, the administration of voting centers and the proclamation of electoral results.

The transparency and impartiality of the CNE are fundamental to guarantee the integrity of the electoral processes and the legitimacy of the results. Therefore, it is crucial that this institution fulfills its duty efficiently and in accordance with democratic principles.

As planned, elections in Venezuela will take place during the second half of 2024. Photo: CNN