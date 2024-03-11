“Best Original Song” for the song taken from the soundtrack of the blockbuster film “Barbie” and created with Finneas

After the Grammy Award won, Billie Eilish and Finneas also won the Oscar Award with â€œWhat Was I Made For?â€ as â€œBest Original Songâ€ . The song, which was a great success all over the world, is taken from the soundtrack of the blockbuster film “Barbie”, directed by Greta Gerwig.

â€œWhat Was I Made For?â€ represents Billie’s second victory at the Academy Awards, after the Oscar won for best original song (â€œNo Time to Dieâ€ ) with the film â€œ007 â€“ No Time To Dieâ€ in 2021.

âThink I forgot / How to be happy / Something Iâm not / But something I can be / Something I wait for / Something Iâm made for / Something Iâm made for.â – canta Billie in âWhat Was I Made For?â, che segna un ritorno dellâartista al suo stile commovente e ai suoi testi diretti.

â€œWhat Was I Made For?â€ was composed specifically for the film Barbie, together with brother FINNEAS, who produced the track in their home studio in Los Angeles. The intimate and delicate song is present in the film as background music in several key scenes, to underline the important message of the film.

Accompanying the track there is also a beautiful video clip directed by Billie herself.

Billie Eilish

With the release of his second album â€œHappier than everâ€ , which debuted at no. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart in the United States and in 19 countries around the world, the 20-year-old Los Angeles native confirms herself as one of the biggest stars of the 21st century. Since the release of her debut single “Ocean Eyes” in 2015, Eilish continues to outdo herself with a genre-defying sound. Her first album â€œWhen we all fall asleep, where do we go? â€ debuted directly at no. 1 on the Billboard 200 in the United States and in 17 other countries around the world in 2019 and was the most streamed album of that year. Both albums were critically acclaimed around the world and were written, produced and recorded entirely by Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas. Billie Eilish made history as the youngest artist to receive nominations and wins in all major categories at the 62nd GRAMMY® Awards, earning Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year , Song of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. She is also the youngest artist to have written and recorded an official song for a James Bond film, â€œNo Time To Dieâ€, which won the Oscar for Best Song. Billie Eilish also finished a sold-out world stadium tour.