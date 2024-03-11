Varese, March 11, 2024 – Italy secured three Olympic qualifications in the first series of matches on the final day of competition. A pre-Olympic boxing tournament is taking place in Busto Arsizio, province of Varese. And in the E-Work Arena ring, Diego Lenzi (+92 kg), Sirin Haraabi (54 kg) and Angela Carini (66 kg) won their semi-final matches, winning the scheduled quarter-finals.

The victory and the conquest of the next round opened the way to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Absolute dominance of the Bolognese, who won by unanimous decision (5-0) over Bahraini Danis Latypov. The girl from Caserta also had an excellent performance, defeating the difficult Korean Aeji IM by unanimous decision (4-1). Finally, there are no problems for the Neapolitan, who blocked the path of the Cape Verdean Ivanus Moreira with a unanimous verdict (5-0).

At the moment, the Italian team, awaiting the playoffs in the evening (19:45), in which Alessia Mesiano (60 kg) will meet Slovakian Miroslava Edinakova, can count on seven Olympic berths in boxing after receiving them last June at the European Championships. Games in Krakow (Poland) Salvatore Cavallaro (80 kg), Aziz Abbes Muhiidin (92 kg), Jordana Sorrentino (50 kg) and Irma Testa (57 kg).