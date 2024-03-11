Although no one officially watches porn, every Italian knows his compatriot Rocco Siffredi, stage name Rocco Antonio Tano, born into a simple family in Ortona, a coastal town in southern Italy’s Abruzzo. When Rocco Tano was in his early twenties, he followed his older brother Tommaso to Paris, where Rocco’s sexuality awakened.

First through an awkward “first time”, quickly followed by an explosion of sexual encounters in a sex club in the French capital, where he was discovered as a porn talent. The rest is history. As Rocco “Siffredi” (a surname he borrowed from Roch Siffredi, a character in the Alain Delon gangster film), the Italian became a world-famous porn actor in the 1980s and 1990s. In his younger years, he starred in more than thirteen hundred porn films, later becoming a porn director and producer. He lives in Budapest, where his own “hard academy” is looking for new talent.

He has been married for many years to Rosa Caracciolo (stage name Roja Tassi), a former model and former porn actress, with whom he has two adult sons. Also because of them, he eventually stopped working as a porn actor. The growing boys asked increasingly difficult questions. “It became increasingly difficult to say: Dad will go to work now,” Siffredi once said.

Supersex, a seven-part series about his life, hits Netflix on March 6. It became a porn series – the main character Alessandro Borghi recorded fifty sex scenes in 95 shooting days – but certainly not a porn series, but rather a sexy and emotional Bildungsroman.

The series was highly anticipated in Italy, not only because the porn star is played by public favorite Alessandro Borghi, but also because the series was conceived and developed by Francesca Manieri, whom the Italian press calls a “militant” feminist and lesbian. She laughed at the suggestion at first. But she soon saw it as a unique opportunity to “show masculinity from a female point of view,” Manieri told La Repubblica newspaper.

The series is based on the life of Rocco Siffredi. So not everything is true, but it is true, and the porn star himself says that there is truth in every episode. Manieri’s feminist notes are especially noticeable in the character of Lucia. She goes shopping in the Parisian red-light district of Pigalle, and Rocco goes to sex clubs. But to the public, she is a “whore,” and he is an “Italian stallion,” a powerful stallion.

The dialogue following one of the most infamous sex scenes in the series – and in Siffredi’s career – is astonishing. He simply lowered his colleague’s head into the toilet during anal sex and flushed it again. In the series, Lucia, watching as an outsider, asks if he thought the actress might not have wanted it in the first place. Rocco responds that through eye contact he knows his colleague is agreeing and that “you can’t take the power away from sex.”

As a porn actor, Siffredi was certainly known for his rough, sometimes described as sadistic, sex. In an interview with Vanity Fair, he once said that he chooses “a combination of pleasure and pain, but I ensure the right ratio, like a good chef.” But always with the consent of his colleagues, he emphasized to the American news site The Daily Beast. In any case, it is remarkable that the porn star, who in the United States is called the “godfather of rough sex,” is sometimes considered almost a teddy bear in Italy.

“He’s sweet and friendly and genuine and opens up about his emotional life,” actor Alessandro Borghi said during a chat Netflix aired to promote the series.

Borghi, who dives deeply into character for every role, traveled to Budapest to get to know Siffredi better and to be able to give his “own version” of the porn star without wanting to imitate him. But when the actor chuckles and wrinkles his nose slightly, he looks like the real Rocco Siffredi.

Borghi describes the series as “an ode to sexual freedom” and calls it “an uncomfortable subject in a country as bigoted” as Italy. “I saw my first Rocco movie when I was thirteen, and dozens of other porn movies after that.” Porn was Borghi’s sex education, for lack of anything else, and at some point his “sexuality exploded.” He himself would like to see it differently, and he regrets that “in Italian schools they teach religion, but there is no place for sexual and emotional education.” In this way, Supersex is also a mirror of Italy.

It also suits the real Rocco Siffredi, who last year made an impassioned plea to keep free porn sites away from minors. He believes it is wrong that even very young children have access to hardcore pornographic images. According to Siffredi, they must realize that porn is intended for the entertainment of adults and is the work of actors. According to sex educators in Italy, the porn star showed more responsibility than the Italian government.

The porn star made the announcement following a shocking case of sexual abuse of two underage nieces in Caivano, a poor suburb of Naples. The criminals, in turn, were very young children. The county pastor and the Conservative Minister for Families, Fertility and Equal Opportunity thanked the porn star for the announcement. Since then, penalties for young offenders have become harsher. But sex education is still a huge taboo in large parts of Italy.

