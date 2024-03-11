Pope Francis again asked yesterday, at the end of the Sunday Angelus prayer, for the “as soon as possible cessation of hostilities” in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, in Ukraine and in the Holy Land “which cause immense suffering to the civilian population.”

“I warmly welcome the Catholic community of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Rome,” said the pontiff before the 15,000 faithful gathered in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican to listen to him, despite the prevailing cold, wind and rain.

“Let us pray for peace in this country, as well as in the martyred Ukraine and in the Holy Land. May the hostilities that cause immense suffering among the civilian population cease as soon as possible,” he concluded.

This new call from the Pope comes after Francis said that in the war in Ukraine we should have “the courage of the white flag” and “negotiate”, which is a “brave word”, to achieve the end of the conflict, in an interview with Swiss Radio Television, from which some extracts were published.

“I think that he who sees the situation, who thinks about the people, who has the courage to carry the white flag, to negotiate, is stronger. And today it can be negotiated with the help of international powers. The word negotiate is a brave word,” said the pontiff, echoing the expression “white flag” previously used by the interviewer.

After the interview was published, the Holy See clarified that the pope is not talking about surrender but rather about negotiation, according to what Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni told Vatican News.

“The Pope uses the term white flag, and responds by taking the image proposed by the interviewer, to indicate with it the cessation of hostilities, the truce reached with the courage of negotiation. At another point in the interview, speaking of another conflict situation, but referring to any war situation, the Pope clearly states: negotiation is never surrender,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pope Francis’ statements have sparked a wave of indignation in Ukraine. “Our flag is yellow and blue. This is the flag by which we live, die and persist. We will never raise any other flag,” said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba in a message on his X account.

He stressed that “the strongest is the one who, in the battle between good and evil, takes the side of good instead of trying to put them on the same level and call it ‘negotiations’”, while expressing his hope that the Pontiff finds the opportunity to make an apostolic visit to Ukraine to show his support.

Poland calls on the Pope to encourage Russia to withdraw its troops

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski called on Pope Francis to encourage Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine in response to the pontiff’s statements, who said that Ukraine should have the courage to “raise a white flag” and “negotiate.” to achieve an end to the conflict.

“How about, to balance, encourage Putin to have the courage to withdraw his Army from Ukraine? Peace would come immediately without the need for negotiations,” he wrote in a message on his X account.

Also the president of Latvia, Edgards Rinkevics, referred to in

Macron promises Zelensky to send missiles to continue defense

The French president, Emmanuel Macron, met by telephone with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodimir Zelensky, before whom he reaffirmed the will to “quickly” launch the coalition of some European countries that will deliver medium and long-range missiles and bombs to Kiev. .

In a statement, the Elysée reported that the telephone conversation aimed to follow up on the announcements made on February 26, at the Summit on Ukraine organized by Macron.

The French presidency highlighted in its note the support of the French head of state for the Czech Republic’s initiative to acquire ammunition outside the EU dedicated to the Ukrainian Army in its war against Russia.

He also reaffirmed Macron’s support for the coalition of countries that support the sending of heavy artillery to kyiv, led by Paris and Washington and announced at the beginning of the year.

Macron and Zelensky “have agreed on advancing in five areas of action identified at the Ukraine Support Summit: cyber defense, the elimination of anti-personnel mines, the maintenance and co-production of weapons in Ukraine and support for (neighboring) countries. of Russia) to protect their borders,” said Elysée.

The meeting on February 26 on Ukraine was marked by a controversial warning from the French president, who said he would not exclude the sending of troops to reinforce the Ukrainians, a hypothesis from which most European partners and the United States distanced themselves.

Emmanuel Macron indicated to Zelensky that they will continue to send more weapons to Ukraine. AFP Russian army launches massive drone attack and takes more positions

Russia once again launched a massive attack with drones against Ukrainian territory yesterday, with a total of 39 of these devices, of which the Ukrainian air defense forces managed to shoot down 35, while the Russian forces, for their part, destroyed four Ukrainian unmanned aircraft in the border regions.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, “the Russian occupiers attacked the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions with four S-300 guided anti-aircraft missiles, launched 39 Shahed attack unmanned aerial vehicles from Cape Chauda, ​​Crimea, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russian Federation.” .

He added that 35 of these drones were shot down in the regions of Kirovograd, Mikolayiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasi, Odessa, Jerson, Jmelnitski, Vinnitsia, Kiev and Zhitomir.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported the downing of four Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod border region overnight.

In the Russian border region of Kursk, the anti-aircraft alarm was activated in the morning, according to the regional governor, Román Starovoit, who called on the population to take shelter on his Telegram account.

Later, the ministry reported the downing around 3:30 p.m. Moscow time of two more Ukrainian fixed-wing drones in the Russian region of Novgorod, about 850 kilometers north of Ukraine.

They improve positions

The Russian Army advanced and occupied more advantageous positions during the last 24 hours in the Kupiansk, Donetsk and Avdivka sectors of the front in Ukraine, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense in its daily war report.

“In the Kupiansk sector (Kharkov region) the units of the Zapad (West) military group improved their front-line positions” and attacked three mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian Army in the towns of Yampilivka and Serebrianka in the Donetsk and Nevske region, in Lugansk, the Russian command noted on Telegram.

In addition, the forces of the Yuzhni (South) military group “occupied more advantageous positions in the vicinity of the towns of Verkhnekamenske, Sporne, Kurdiumikva and Novomikhailivka in the Donetsk region.

The Russian Army indicated that it has new strategic positions in Ukraine under its control. AFP

Background curtain

Europe doubles its arms purchases in the last five years

Arms imports into Europe have almost doubled in the last five years due to the war in Ukraine, which has allowed the United States to reinforce its leadership in the global arms trade, according to a report released by the Stockholm International Institute for Intelligence Research. Peace (SIPRI).

The study, which compares the periods 2014-18 and 2019-23, also reveals that France overtakes Russia for the first time as the second largest exporter in the world, whose arms sales have been reduced by half.

Although global arms trade contracted by 3.3% in the last five years, the conflict in Ukraine caused purchases to increase by 94% in Europe, which increased its dependence on the United States (from 35% to 55% of the total volume acquired). ).

“With many orders for high-value weapons, including almost 800 fighters and combat helicopters, European weapons imports are likely to remain at a high level,” explains SIPRI, highlighting the increase in demand for air defense systems.

Ukraine, first European and fourth world importer

The war in Ukraine has made this country the first European importer of weapons in the last five years and the fourth in the world, according to the SIPRI study.

At least 30 countries have supplied weapons to Ukraine since the start of the Russian military intervention in February 2022.

The United States, with 39%, was the main supplier, followed by Germany (14%) and Poland 13 percent.

The report highlights that, to expand Ukrainian military capacity, its suppliers have begun to send long-range systems, and cites the 27 fighters donated by Poland and Slovakia and the commitment to do so from Belgium, Denmark, Holland and Norway, as well as missiles. facilitated by France and the United Kingdom.

The United States strengthens its dominance, Russia retreats

In the last five years, the United States increased its arms exports by 17% and went from controlling 34% to 42% of the world total, supplying weapons to 107 countries.

The Middle East was the main destination for US sales (38%), followed by Asia-Oceania, with 31%, a region for which it became the main supplier for the first time in 25 years.

Far behind the United States, as the second largest exporter in the world, is France, with 11% and whose sales increased by 47%, thanks above all to fighters sold outside Europe.

Russia, on the other hand, although it maintains 11% of total world sales, experienced a drop of 53% in the last five years and a reduction in the number of recipient countries: from 31 in 2019 to 12 in 2023.

“Russia’s low volume of pending heavy weapons deliveries suggests that its arms exports are likely to remain well below the 2014-18 level, at least in the short term,” the study notes.

Only two other countries in the top 10 increased their sales in 2019-23: Italy (sixth), with 86% more; and South Korea (tenth), with 12% more, while the rest (China, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain and Israel) suffered setbacks.

India, first world buyer

With an increase of 4.7% and almost 10% of the world total, India remains the leading buyer of arms, ahead of Saudi Arabia (8.4%), Qatar (7.6%), Ukraine (4.9%) and Pakistan 4.3% .

The study highlights that India’s purchase of Russian weapons fell from 50% of its total imports (to 36%), something that had not happened since 1960-64; and that countries neighboring China such as Japan and South Korea have acquired more weapons in recent years (155% and 6.5% more, respectively).

The Asia-Oceania region was the main importer, with 37% of the total; ahead of the Middle East (30%), Europe (21%), America (5.7%) and Africa 4.3 percent.

Decrease in imports in South America

The purchase of weapons throughout the American continent decreased by 7.2% in the last five years, a drop that was 19% in South America.

France, with 23%, the United States (14%) and the United Kingdom (12%) were the main South American suppliers, while Russia did not make any important deliveries to the region in the last five years.

Despite the decrease in the area, Brazil – which accounted for 44% of the regional total – increased its imports by 26 percent.

Ukraine is the main buyer of weapons in Europe. AFP

CT

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions