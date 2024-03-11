loading…

Pope Francis calls on Ukraine to raise the white flag and negotiate with Russia. Kyiv condemned these calls. Photo/REUTERS

KYIV – Pope Francis from the Vatican called on Ukraine to “dare to raise the white flag” and negotiate with Russia. Kyiv rejected and condemned the call.

Pope Francis said that when things get bad for one of the parties to a conflict, “We must show the courage to raise the white flag and negotiate.”

The Vatican leader is the first to use the terms “white flag” or “defeat” in discussing the war in Ukraine, although in the past he has referred to the need for negotiations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky did not refer directly to Pope Francis or his comments, but mentioned religious figures helping in Ukraine.

“They support us with prayers, discussions and deeds. “This is indeed a church with its people,” said Zelensky in his evening video speech, as quoted by Reuters, Monday (11/3/2024).

“Not 2,500 km away, somewhere, virtual mediation between someone who wants to live and someone who wants to destroy you,” Zelensky continued.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, writing on the X platform, said: “The strongman in any dispute stands on the side of the good rather than trying to put them on an equal footing and calling it a ‘negotiation’.”

“Our flag is yellow and blue,” Kuleba wrote in English, referring to Ukraine’s national flag.

“This is the flag by which we live, die and win. We will never raise another flag.”