Plane crashes in US skies

A rather turbulent week in the US skies, the site of a series of accidents, which, although causing considerable concern regarding air safety, did not cause any victims or injuries. Among the most significant episodes is the accident involving an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-900 which landed in Portland, Oregon, with the cargo compartment door partially open. The accident potentially put the animals transported on board at risk. The pilots would not have noticed the problem because “the on-board instrumentation did not indicate any anomaly.”

Subsequently, a United Airlines flight coming from Houston with 167 passengers on board was forced to return after the left engine failed and caught fire. Despite this, the aircraft managed to return safely.

The most “absurd” accident involved a United Airlines Boeing 777 taking off from San Francisco: during the flight one of the aircraft’s wheels came off shortly after take-off, falling to the ground and destroying at least one parked vehicle. Fortunately, there were no consequences for those involved. The aircraft was then landed in Los Angeles.

Another critical situation involved a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max going off the runway at Houston Airport, the same site of the burning engine crash. The aircraft slipped into muddy ground due to heavy rain, after an apparently normal landing. Excessive speed while turning to approach the terminal is presumed to have caused the slide.

Also on the same day, another United Airlines plane, an Airbus A320 that took off from San Francisco and was headed to Mexico City, had to make an emergency landing in Los Angeles due to a hydraulic system failure. Again, the passengers were disembarked without incident.

Despite the frequent “problems”, air travel remains one of the safest means of transport, in fact according to IATA (International Air Transport Association), it would be necessary to fly every day for over 100,000 years before risking dying in a plane crash. In fact, 2023 was the year with the fewest accidents in the history of commercial aviation.