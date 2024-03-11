Guido Dall’Oglio, Massimiliano Pani and Federico Montesanto

MILAN – Less than a year after the historic agreement that sanctioned the transition of Mina and the PDU catalog from 2001 to digital distribution with Pirames International, the positive streak of this winning collaboration continues. According to the official data just released by Spotify, in 2023 Mina is the third most listened to Italian female artist in the Bel Paese, on the podium together with Annalisa and Elodie and ahead of other talented fellow icons of the new generations such as Elisa, Emma and Angelina Mango. But what is most surprising is the foreign data which sees her in fifth place in the global ranking among the most listened to Italian singers beyond our borders: an even more exceptional result, considering her distance from the scenes, from social media, and the global context of streaming .

Data that therefore speaks for itself for Mina and PDU who have entrusted the repositioning of their catalog on an international scale to the Italian aggregator with the best performance on the digital market: in eight months of management by Pirames the entire Mina catalog is traveling to more than double the average of the last 5 years. His Spotify profile more than doubled the average monthly listeners, going from 1.2 million to 2.5 million; YouTube is generating 2.5x more and TikTok 8x more traffic than the last 3 years. Numbers that certify the artist’s ability to keep up with contemporaneity, and Pirames’ commitment which contributes more every day to spreading her extraordinary music throughout the world.

“Mina is Mina, the only and unattainable icon of Italian music – says Federico Montesanto, CEO of Pirames – and no one can add or take anything away from her. We at Pirames, even more so being Italian, are deeply proud of the results and above all of the privilege we have had over the last year, of having been able to support both Mina and PDU in achieving their new goals in the Italian and international digital market”.

Massimiliano Pani commented: “The attention to the artist and his catalog that Pirames puts into the daily work of digital distribution on the platforms is unprecedented for us and has made the difference in achieving the objectives we had set ourselves. The technological expertise of Federico Montesanto, in fact an IT systems architect, as well as the great experience in discography and music publishing of Guido Dall’Oglio and the entire Pirames team does the rest”.