NAPLES – March 19th will be Pino Daniele Day. On his birthday, his name day and Father’s Day, Warner Music Italy celebrates the unforgettable Neapolitan artist and the 40th anniversary of “SciÃ² Live”, the first album live of his career with recordings made during concerts between 1982 and 1984. From March 19th it will therefore be available digitally and from March 22nd on limited edition vinyl “SciÃ² Live – 40th Anniversary Album”, containing a double black vinyl with the 2017 remastered version of the original album “SciÃ² Live” and a 12″ white vinyl with 4 unreleased bonus tracks taken from a concert on 14 September 1984 in Rome.

The box set is embellished with a poster with unpublished photos of Pino Daniele taken by his historic photographers, Giovanni Canitano and Luciano Viti, and an ironic and iconic sticker shaped in pure “Neapolitan” style. Thanks to the work of remastering the audio tracks extracted from the original analogue and digital tapes of the time, it was possible to give a new sonic life to 4 live songs recorded more than 40 years ago and to improve their sound without distorting their essence . The project was created with the artistic supervision of Fabrizio Bianco for Fondazione Pino Daniele Ets. â€œSCIÃ’ LIVE – 40th ANNIVERSARY ALBUMâ€ is available for pre-order at the following link: https://bio.to/PinoDaniele_Scio40thanniversary.

Tracklist

â€œSCIÃ’ LIVE ORIGINAL 1984â€

LP1 – Side A: “CHILLO Ãˆ NU BUONO GUAGLIONE”, “HAVE YOU SEEN MY SHOES”, “VIENTO â€˜E TERRA” and “IO VIVO COME TE”.

LP1 – Side B: ‘TARUMBÃ’, ‘TUTTA N’ATA STORIA’, ‘CHI TENE ‘O MARE’, ‘MO BASTA (Part I)’.

LP2 – Side A: â€œTERRA MIAâ€ , â€œLAZZARI FELICIâ€ , â€œCE STA CHI CE PENZAâ€ , â€œSUITE: Appocundria/Puttesseessere allero/Je storò next to youâ€ and â€œQUANN CHIOVEâ€ .

LP2 – Side B: “MUSICA MUSICA”, “YES I KNOW MY WAY”, “MO BASTA (Part II)” and “NAPULE Ãˆ”.

âSCIÃ LIVE – 40th ANNIVERSARY ALBUMâ

Side A: â€œWHAT DO YOU FUCKâ€ and â€œWHAT HAVE I HAVE?â€ .

Side B: “IO CI SARÃ” (following guitar solo of “O sole mio” by Pino Daniele) and “DESPERAZIONE”.

The Pino Daniele Day will come to life with an event in NAPLES at the headquarters of the SUM – Uniti Del Mondo (via Depretis, 130), a building which since 2016 has also hosted the permanent museum installation “Pino Daniele Alive”. The event from 4.45 pm will see Luca De Gennaro and Mixo, speaker of Radio Capital, in dialogue to remember Pino Daniele and his music. The talk will be enriched by the interventions of artists, producers and guests who will tell personal memories and anecdotes linked to the unforgettable Neapolitan artist.

Pino Daniele Day will be an opportunity to discover how new generations of artists and producers find inspiration in Pino Daniele and how his songs are interpreted today. The public present in the room will also be invited to share emotions, memories and reflections. Interspersing the talk there will be some live moments in an unplugged version created by three young emerging singer-songwriters promoted by the Pino Daniele Ets Foundation and who have attended the AFAM advanced training courses of the â€œG. Conservatory. Verdiâ€ of Milan: Alessandra Tumolillo (Naples), Greta Bragoni (Domodossola, in the province of Verbano-Cusio-Ossola) and Rosita Brucoli (Ruvo di Puglia, in the province of Bari).

The talk, which will be followed by an aperitif at the SUM Bar – United States of the World, has free admission with reservations required at the following link: www.fondazionepinodaniele.org/prenotazioni. From 7pm to 9pm, upon reservation at the following link www.fondazionepinodaniele.org/prenotazioni, it will be possible to visit “Pino Daniele Alive”, the permanent museum installation located on the second floor of the SUM – United States of the World, created by the Pino Daniele Ets Foundation, a non-profit organization for cultural and musical initiatives in his name chaired by Alessandro Daniele, and the President of the Mediterranean Foundation Michele Capasso, secretary of the SUM – United States of the World. The reservation gives access to the Bar, located on the ground floor of the SUM – United States of the World, for a welcome drink. On the occasion of Pino Daniele Day at SUM – Uniti Del Mondo it will be possible to purchase a preview of the limited edition box set and the Sciò t-shirts.