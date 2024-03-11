“To be a singer you don’t need anything, all you need is a 20 euro microphone and an amplifier. A singer is someone who just sings, anyone can do it. But regardless, I would never have thought of doing this in life.” This was stated by Pino D’Angiò, born Giuseppe Chierchia, 71 years old from Pompeii, in an interview with ‘La Ragione’. The career of D’Angiò, who has sold millions of records through music in Italy and abroad, was born by chance when, in his early twenties, a medical student, he wrote irreverent songs for his friends to listen to. Then came the producer Ezio Leoni who, after listening to it in a club in Florence, decided to launch it. “For me it was always a game. At 26 I won my first Gold Record, I hung it up at home and my father said to me ‘Yes, nice, but when are you going to get a real job?’. That phrase I’ve always had it in my head, until today” recalls D’Angiò. In the meantime, the gold records have multiplied and his successes are still widely listened to, even among the youngest.

His ‘Ma Quale Idea’, which he brought to the stage of Sanremo 2024 in a heavily revisited version together with Bnkr44, is very popular on social media: “It was a fun experience. I immediately got on well with them, we are similar in character. Singing at Sanremo, a song written forty years ago is something I would never have expected. I can’t explain why I’m still so successful today: it just happens, without too much chatter.”

In 1981, with the air of a braggart and a cigarette always lit, he sang about a ‘straight shot’ on the dance floor in the immortal ‘Ma Quale Idea’, contained in the still best-selling album ‘Balla!’: “That song was born for fun , as well as all those written at the time. I was a university student who enjoyed playing for friends” he recalls.

In reality, behind that arrogant boy who approaches a girl ‘with the look of a snake’ there is something else hidden: “It’s the story of a loser, someone who goes to the disco and thinks he’s doing who knows what and then doesn’t get a damn thing done. But all my songs are about losers. Maybe today’s kids become attached to such an affectionately pathetic character.”

He owes his international success to that song, but Pino D’Angiò is also something else: radio host, short story writer, poet. Also a failed actor: Zeffirelli auditioned him for a film that was never made. Then the disease came to turn everything upside down: first the throat cancer, then the lung cancer. One operation after another, breathless: “Fortunately I’ve had so much to do in recent years that I haven’t had much time to think about it. If it hadn’t been like this I would have stayed at home looking at the wall and perhaps the depression would have surrounded me.”

At 71, Pino D’Angiò smiles: “Until now in Italy I was considered a niche product, now I’m famous. This amuses me.” And he looks to the future: “Some young singers have proposed a collaboration to me, let’s see what will happen…”