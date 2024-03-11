Suara.com – Persita Tangerang is getting closer to the brink of relegation from BRI Liga 1 2023/24. Until the 28th week, the team had not moved from 16th position in the standings with 28 points. 3 points difference from Arema FC and PSS Sleman who are above it.

Persita coach Divaldo Alves could not hide his disappointment. According to him, the players played well by scoring the opening goal and competitively when they were left behind in the last match against Madura United FC.

It’s just that the players lost focus in the middle of the second half so they conceded.

“We have to improve the players and have to focus again. We have several opportunities. “Looking at our results, it is indeed negative, but our hard work is positive,” said the coach from Portugal, as quoted by Liga Indonesia Baru.

This result was an anticlimax for the proud team of the people of Tangerang City. Where Ramiro Fergonzi et al were ranked in the top four at the start of last season. The first five weeks were spent with three wins, one draw and one loss. Enough to put the team in second place at the end of week 5.

Unfortunately, entering week 6, the team’s performance dropped sharply. The team recorded six consecutive defeats which made the team immediately fall to 15th place since the end of the 10th week.

As a result, coach Luis Edmundo was removed from his position and replaced by Divaldo Alves.

Since then the team nicknamed Cisadane Warriors has never moved from 15th place even though it is under the leadership of a new coach. The team experienced consistency problems with a record of 3 wins, 6 draws and 7 losses.

However, Persita is still under the auspices of Dewi Fortuna because relegation residents, Bhayangkara Presisi Indonesia FC, Persikabo 1973 and Arema FC are also experiencing consistency problems which means they cannot catch up with Persita.

Unfortunately, this luck ended with the revival of Arema FC in the hands of coach Widodo Cahyono Putro. Singo Edan picked up three consecutive wins and finally ended up overtaking in the 15th week when Persita lost 0-1 to Borneo FC Samarinda.

The 2-3 defeat to Madura United made the gap with Arema FC even further to three points.

Divaldo Alves emphasized that Persita is still not finished. The team still has a chance to improve their position.

The opportunity to reclaim their position from Arema FC will come in the 29th week. With a distance of three points, one win will get Persita back out of the red zone. For this reason, he demands the seriousness of his foster children.

“We can’t just talk, there must be action and high determination from the coaches and players. “We have to be more assertive and focused on what we want on the field,” said the former Persik Kediri coach.

According to him, Persita is also not inferior to Arema FC. Even though they lost in terms of match trends, their team’s game was considered very competitive.

“We have to look at positive things to raise our mentality again. “We have to work hard and analyze our mistakes and correct them,” he said.