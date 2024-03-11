After President Andrés Manuel López Obrador assured that no refinery is going to disappear, the candidate of the “Fuerza y ​​Corazón por México” coalition for the Presidency of the Republic, Xóchitl Gálvez, and the candidate of the Citizen Movement, Jorge Álvarez Máynez They responded to what the President said.

Through her social networks, the candidate asked the Chief of the federal Executive to defend with the same “substance” the health of Mexicans.

“President @lopezobrador_ I wish you would defend the health of Mexicans with the same substance with which you defend the use of fossil fuels,” the candidate wrote.

Due to the above, Xóchitl Gálvez put two challenges to the President, for his morning today.

“Make public the information about the money that Pemex refining has lost in your Government. Make air quality and sulfur emissions data public for all Pemex refineries,” he confronted.

Finally, the presidential candidate pointed out that today, in her own conference, she will explain energy, health and public finance issues.

For his part, Jorge Álvarez Máynez responded to the President of Mexico that “he has ideas from a century ago.”

“If Lázaro Cárdenas were alive, he would not be thinking about ideas from a century ago but about the future of Mexico. And he would understand that our wealth is in the sun, the wind and the water, not in fuel oil,” the presidential candidate wrote in his X account.

Likewise, he highlighted that Andrés Manuel López Obrador ignored him in the publication where he assured that he will prevent the closure of any refinery by calling him “a person”, since it was Jorge Álvarez Máynez who put this campaign promise on the table before Xóchitl Gálvez.

“Atte: “A person” who has already set the first major issue of the presidential campaign,” the politician answered.

“My hand doesn’t shake, I’m going to defend our refinery”

Given the promise of the presidential candidate of the PRI, PAN and PRD coalition, Xóchitl Gálvez, to close the Cadereyta Jiménez refineries, Nuevo León (along with the Madero, Tamaulipas), in the first six months of her eventual Government, Cosme Leal Cantú, PAN mayor of the municipality where the Pemex plant is located, warned that he will defend the permanence and operation of that source of work, even with the public force.

“As mayor of Cadereyta, my hand does not shake: I am going to defend our refinery against all politicians, regardless of their party, when they want to affect the source of income of thousands of Jiménez families,” said Leal Cantú through your Facebook page.

The mayor added “although some are afraid to confront the governor (Samuel García), because he is from the same party, my hand does not tremble and I have proven it.”

“I am going to be the first President, transformer and ally of women”

“Gone are the days of Mexico that they said was sexist, (…) after 200 years there will be a female President and transformer,” said Claudia Sheinbaum, Morena’s presidential standard bearer.

“Gone is the time when women were told ‘shut up, you look prettier’, not that anymore, gone is the time of Mexico that they said was sexist, no, we do not want discrimination of any kind, it is time for transformative women and humanists,” he said before dozens of people who gathered in the Puebla municipality.

She added: “Women can be engineers, firefighters, police officers, deputies, senators, and after 200 years of the Republic there will be a woman President and the transformation of Mexico will continue.”

Before, at a press conference, Sheinbaum said: “I am going to be the first female President, but I am also going to be a female ally of the women of our country.”

During the event, the former president of the capital proposed to the people of Puebla the consolidation of the Mexico Puebla-Veracruz Train and the construction of more roads.

“The Mexico Puebla-Veracruz Train, we have talked about two roads, the one that has to do with Amozoc,” he said in case he wins the June 2 elections.

On the other hand, with the aim of making “Plan C” a reality, the presidential candidate assured that she is going for 30 million votes or more in the next election on June 2.

“We want to have at least the 30 million votes (that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador obtained in 2018, although we are working to have much more than 30 million votes,” he said at a press conference.

Sheinbaum explained that “they are going very well” to achieve the so-called “Plan C” -obtaining a majority in the Chamber of Deputies and Senators to promote reforms- since the strategy is that in some entities of the country they go for three senators, two from Morena and another by the Labor Party or Green Party as in Sonora, Sinaloa, Oaxaca, Tabasco, Chiapas, among others.

The candidate of the “Let’s Keep Making History” coalition indicated in Puebla that she is going for more than 30 million votes on June 2. THE UNIVERSAL

