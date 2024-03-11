Mother: “What should I do if my child (8) talks negatively about other children every day, but never sees his role? According to him, others, especially boyfriends, constantly do or say illogical, strange or annoying things. He often humiliates the other person, emphasizing his negative qualities. Or he says things that irritate him. For example: “I want to sit even further away from M. Now I look directly at him. He is always so busy in class that he gets very irritated. I really don’t want to be in his class.” Or after a football game, talk about what mistakes the other person made and talk about what went well for yourself. What we already do: try not to talk negatively about others, write down with him every day what he is grateful for to create a different energy. Think about your behavior and how you behave when necessary. Talking about how everyone is different and sometimes does something that someone doesn’t like.”

The name and place of residence are known to the editors. The Raised section is anonymous because the challenges of raising children are sensitive. Want to imagine a dilemma in education? Send your questions or comments to [email protected].

Go investigate

Anouk van Dijk: “Children who speak negatively about others usually don’t do it for no reason. Maybe your son sometimes stays away? Or did he have another bad experience that made him suspicious of others? Or maybe he does not yet fully understand social interaction, which can sometimes be observed, for example, in younger schoolchildren.

“In such cases, the negative talk is a reflection of his experience. The great thing is that he finds the confidence in you to express it. Then it makes sense to look for the root cause rather than fight negative talk.

“Go investigate. Since when has he exhibited this behavior? Have there been any changes at school or sports club? What does the teacher see?

“Your current approach may fit this. Directly contradicting his interpretations doesn’t work as effectively because that’s how your son perceives it. Try talking to him: why does he think this way about these children? Could he see it differently? Sometimes that conversation can be made less stressful with the help of a book on how to deal with guys.”

Choose a miracle

Stein Siekelink: “Perhaps your son now needs to stand out among his friends in order to develop a clearer personality of his own. He may want to express his individuality and use others as a counterbalance to his development. Of course, it is unpleasant to hear a child express only negative things. But this does not mean that he does not have pleasant experiences outside the home. He may still be searching for the right language to express his experience.

“Children change their behavior if they are given alternative, exemplary behavior. The way you do this shows great commitment, but also care. This concern may develop into an inability to accept the more difficult aspect of your son’s development and a desire to correct the resulting behavior. This attitude may be inseparable from the way your child views his environment, which is that everything can be improved.

“Sometimes it makes sense to choose a miracle strategy. As long as your son does not harm other children, you can watch his behavior with curiosity, confident that this is a passing phase. Mirror his behavior with light touches, ask questions, show surprise, but also use humor to praise yourself.”

Anouk van Dijk is a developmental psychologist at the University of Amsterdam. She conducts research on externalizing behavior in children. Stein Ziekelinck is an educational philosopher and lecturer in youth work at the Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences.

You can reply to this article only if you have a subscription. If you already have a subscription, please log in below.

Share Write to the editor