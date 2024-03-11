“I’m sorry that Matteo Garrone’s beautiful film, with the excellent Seydou Sarr and Moustapha Fall, didn’t get the Oscar. Their skill and their story particularly strikes me and reminded me of my first visit to Oscar Night, faced as an illegal immigrant”. Luca Tommassini, world-famous choreographer and artistic director, comments with Adnkronos on the Italian disappointment on Oscar Night due to the failure of Matteo Garrone’s ‘I Captain’ to win an Oscar, which was nominated in the Best International Film category, where the statuette is went to Jonathan Glazer’s ‘The Zone of Interest’ leaving the Italian film empty-handed.

Just yesterday, Tommassini had remembered on social media his first Oscars, where he arrived in 2000, as a penniless and clandestine dancer in search of writing, which turned into the consecration of his international career thanks to the intuition and generosity of the American choreographer Paula Julia Abdul. “I was looking for the performances of my first Oscars. I was 19 years old and until that day I was an illegal immigrant in the United States of America and I found some never-before-seen videos of the rehearsals of one of the many ballets of that unforgettable night at the Academy Awards of 2000. I was not allowed to participate in the castings because I was there illegally in Hollywood. My tourist visa had expired and I only had 100 dollars in my pocket. I slept on the floor in the living room of two of my friends, also dancers and on the morning of the auditions for the Oscars I asked them to take me to the studios too… It was the most important job in the world and everyone would have gone… They first refused and tried to convince me that I wouldn’t pass the checks at the studio gates, then we reached an agreement and I asked him to leave me on the street, so that I would figure it out on my own. There were thousands of dancers queuing up like in the films I had seen as a child… Depressed I started walking, I turned the corner to get away from my dream… Then, everything suddenly, I realized that I was walking along the large walls of the studios… I don’t know what came over me but I ran hard towards the fence and managed to climb over the wall. I threw myself among all those thousands of people and managed to learn the first choreography. I passed the first round, then the second, third, fourth… I reached the final group. My friends didn’t make it through the cuts and left very annoyed with me. They left me there”, says Tommassini.

But the story has a fairytale ending: “The choreographer Paula Abdul congratulated the almost 100 remaining dancers and said that only about ten were needed, for me having reached that far was already a victory. They said goodbye to us saying ‘we will contact your agents’. I didn’t have an agent. While I was trying to understand how to dry all the sweat from a very long and tiring audition Paula approached me and said ‘you will be a soloist on Oscar night’. I started crying and I tried to apologize to her because I was an illegal immigrant and I couldn’t stay there and I told her thank you, thank you, this is already a dream for me! She took me in her car and on the phone she called her lawyer and told me ‘tomorrow at 10 go here ‘…’, recalls the artist.

Which continues in the moving story: “I returned home on foot, I didn’t know any of those dancers who were already Hollywood ‘stars’… it took me hours to get to the ‘valley’ beyond the hills… when I got to my friends’ house, they kicked me out home, she shouted at me: ‘who are you to steal jobs from us Americans? You should be ashamed and go back to your country’. They threw my few possessions down the stairs. I slept under their car parked outside and spent those one hundred dollars to get to that lawyer on time at 10. My life changed and Paula made me legal and gave me a contract for 3 years. I slept on the street and asked for food (I never said it and never wrote it but I did the ‘alms) until the first earnings arrived. I didn’t have access to a telephone and so I couldn’t even call mum to at least tell her that I had managed to get a legal job. I told all this because to see myself dancing in the rehearsal room and then on the stage of the Oscars with all that grit and front row center breaks my heart. I never showed my pain or discomfort, on the contrary, my mother had taught me to never lower my gaze and to always smile at life”, concludes the man who in a few years would become one of the most appreciated Italian choreographers in the world.

Read also