On Matteo Garrone’s failure to win a statuette at the Oscars “I feel like telling Matteo Garrone that he won already by getting there. It’s like getting to the penalty shoot-out after a beautiful match, the film is beautiful”. Oscar-winning director Gabriele Salvatores said this to Adnkronos in an interview the day after the Oscar awards ceremony, commenting on the results starting from the disappointment for his colleague who was left empty-handed. “The point is that it’s a bit of a lottery there – explains Salvatores, who won the award for Best Foreign Film (that’s what it was called then) in 1992 with ‘Mediterraneo’ -. I remember that the year of ‘Mediterraneo’ c ‘It was ‘Red Lanterns’ that deserved it, it was a beautiful film and I liked it a lot, and yet we won.” A modesty that only the greats have, that of the director, who underlines regarding Garrone: “Matteo is one of the greatest directors we have, I like him very much. So I’m sorry, but I know that he is a very intelligent person and he won’t take it against him. He knows what is important.”

And on the film that won the statuette as best international film, ‘The Zone of Interest’, he observes: “I personally liked the film a lot. So you can’t say that it didn’t deserve it, it was a good film.” According to Salvatores, Garrone probably discounted the topic a little, which in the eyes of the Americans was not as meaningful as in Italy: “I don’t know why the Americans preferred ‘The area of ​​interest’, the universal theme inside is certainly valid the film (the drama of the Holocaust, ed.), perhaps Garrone’s film pays a little for the fact that in the USA the issue of immigration is heard less than in our country. Having said this, Matteo’s film was equally worthy. statuette therefore not an injustice, but sorry”.

On the film that won the Oscar and received 13 nominations, ‘Oppenheimer’, the master of Italian cinema observes: “‘Oppenheimer’ is a great film, I love Christopher Nolan very much and I find everything very deserved. I’m sorry for Scorsese, whose ‘Killers of the flowers moon’ I loved very much, but I understand why a film like ‘Oppenheimer’ won.” Salvatores, in the meantime, is working hard on his soon-to-be-released film: “I’ve just finished editing ‘Naples-New York’, now it’s on special effects – he reveals to Adnkronos – It’s a screenplay by Federico Fellini and Tullio Pinelli, the special effects will be completed around July. They are quite complicated, we had to completely reconstruct New York in the 1940s. It’s a film I’m very happy with, now we’ll understand when to release it, it will certainly be for next season.”

(by Ilaria Floris)