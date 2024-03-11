The 96th edition of the Oscars, which was held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles last night, saw Oppenheimer triumph in many of the main categories (here is the complete list of winners). Let’s relive the main moments of the awards ceremony, broadcast in Italy by Rai 1.

Jimmy Kimmel’s introductory monologue

As usual, Jimmy Kimmel (popular host of one of the main American late nights) inaugurated the Oscar evening with a comic monologue. Among the jokes of the presenter, who is already hosting the Academy Awards ceremony for the fourth time, there was a rather controversial one about Robert Downey Jr.’s past as a drug addict, which he nevertheless managed to cash in with class. And many regards to Will Smith.

John Cena naked

John Cena was the protagonist, with the complicity of Kimmel, of a gag that saw him appear on stage at the Dolby Theater almost completely naked. In these “robes”, the actor and wrestler joked about the importance of stage costumes, announcing the victory of Poor Creatures! in that category.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito, The Twins from the film of the same name, reunited on stage to announce the winner of the category dedicated to Best Special Effects. The two recalled their past as Batman villains (Danny De Vito played the Penguin in Tim Burton’s Batman Returns, Schwarzenegger was Mr. Freeze in the subsequent Batman and Robin) and “took it out” with Michael Keaton, historian interpreter of the Bat Man, who was sitting in the audience.

La gag sul Barbenheimer

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, who will share the screen in the upcoming The Fall Guy, joked about the alleged rivalry between the two symbolic films of this cinematic season. The two launched into some ironic digs, starting with Emily Blunt’s phrase about Barbie’s lack of recognition: “seeing how this awards season went, perhaps there wasn’t much of a rivalry…”. And perhaps he isn’t entirely wrong: Greta Gerwig’s film only took home one statuette, while Nolan’s latest work won seven Oscars.

I’m Just Ken

Ryan Gosling had another highlight of the evening when he launched into a performance of his iconic Barbie song – aided by other cast members, numerous dancers and accompanied on guitar by none other than Slash. Gosling’s song was among the favorites for the Best Original Song award, an Oscar later won by Billie Eilish (also the protagonist of a live performance) for What Whas I Made For?, another song from the Barbie soundtrack.

Jonathan Glazer on the Gaza conflict

An undoubtedly less light-hearted, but decidedly important moment concerned Jonathan Glazer’s speech following the victory of the Oscar for Best International Film by his The Interest Zone. The British and Jewish director started from the topic of the film to talk about what is happening in today’s conflict between Israel and Palestine, in which innocent victims on both sides are dehumanized, and calling for a ceasefire.

Emma Stone’s reaction

The Oscar for Best Leading Actress went to Emma Stone, her second win in this category. The actress of Poor Creatures! she seemed really surprised, perhaps expecting the triumph of the other favorite Lily Gladstone, and in her speech she was carried away by emotion, pointing out the partial tearing of her dress (“I think it happened during the performance of I’m Just Ken, I’m pretty sure”) and thanking the other nominees, starting with Gladstone.

Messi the dog

Messi, the dog from the film Anatomy of a Fall (the film by Justine Triet which won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay), was present in the audience and attended the ceremony. Not the worst actor there.

Al Pacino’s lazy announcement

The task of announcing the Oscar winner in the main category, the one dedicated to Best Film, was entrusted to Al Pacino. The legendary actor, however, forgot to list all the nominated films by simply opening the envelope and reading the winner’s name with a pathos-free intonation, which led to an anti-climactic and unexpected proclamation: Nolan and the rest of the Oppenheimer team in fact they headed onto the stage a few seconds late, before collecting the coveted statuette.