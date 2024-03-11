The 2024 Oscars were awarded during the ceremony held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Oppenheimer triumphed as best film, while Io Capitano by Matteo Garrone failed to win the statuette for best international film.

Here are all the winners.

BEST FILM

“American Fiction”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Barbie”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer” (WINNER)

“Past Lives”

“Poor Creatures”

“The Zone of Interest”

BEST DIRECTOR

Justine Triet — “Anatomy of a fall”

Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer” (VINCITORE)

Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Creature”

Jonathan Glazer — “The Zone of Interest”

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING LEAD

Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”

Colman Domingo — “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti — “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy — “Oppenheimer” (VINCITORE)

Jeffrey Wright — “American Fiction”

BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING LEAD

Annette Bening — “Nyad”

Lily Gladstone — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Sandra Hüller — “Anatomy of a Fall”

Carey Mulligan — “Maestro”

Emma Stone — “Poor Creatures” (WINNER)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sterling K. Brown — “American Fiction”

Robert De Niro – “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr. — “Oppenheimer” (VINCITORE)

Ryan Gosling — “Barbie”

Mark Ruffalo — “Poor Creatures”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Emily Blunt — “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks — “The Color Purple”

America Ferrera – “Barbie”

Jodie Foster – “Nyad”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “The Holdovers” (VINCITORE)

BEST NON-ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“American Fiction,” Cord Jefferson (VINCITORE)

“Barbie,” Greta Gerwig e Noah Baumbach

“Oppenheimer,” Christopher Nolan

“Povere Creature” Tony McNamara

“The Zone of Interest”Jonathan Glazer

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Anatomy of a Fall,” Justine Triet and Arthur Harari (WINNER)

“The Holdovers,” David Hemingson

“Maestro,” Bradley Cooper e Josh Singer

“May December,” Samy Burch; Samy Burch e Alex Mechanik

“Past Lives,” Celine Song

BEST PHOTOGRAPHY

“The Count” – Edward Lachman

“Killers of the Flower Moon” – Rodrigo Prieto

“Teacher” – Matthew Libatique

“Oppenheimer” – Hoyte van Hoytema (VINCITORE)

“Povere Creature” – Robbie Ryan

ORIGINAL SONG

“The Fire Inside” da “Flamin’ Hot,” Diane Warren

“I’m Just Ken” da “Barbie,” Mark Ronson e Andrew Wyatt

“It Never Went Away” by “American Symphony,” John Baptiste and Dan Wilson

“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” da “Killers of the Flower Moon,” di Scott George

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie,” by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell (WINNER)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

“Barbie” – Jacqueline Durran

“Killers of the Flower Moon” – Jacqueline West

“Napoleon” – Janty Yates and Dave Crossman

“Oppenheimer” – Ellen Mirojnick

“Poor Creatures” – Holly Waddington (WINNER)

BETTER SOUND

“The Creator,” Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich e Dean Zupancic

“Maestro,” Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich e Dean Zupancic

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,” Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon e Mark Taylor

“Oppenheimer,” Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo e Kevin O’Connell

“The Zone of Interest,” Tarn Willers e Johnnie Burn (VINCITORE)

SOUNDTRACK

“American Fiction” – Laura Karpman

“Indiana Jones and the Quadrant of Destiny” John Williams

“Killers of the Flower Moon” – Robbie Robertson

“Oppenheimer” – Ludwig Göransson (VINCITORE)

“Povere creature” – Jerskin Fendrix

BEST LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM

“The After,” Misan Harriman e Nicky Bentham

“Invincible,” Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron

“Knight of Fortune,” Lasse Lyskjær Noer and Christian Norlyk

“Red, White and Blue,” Nazrin Choudhury e Sara McFarlane

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar,” Wes Anderson e Steven Rales (VINCITORE)

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

“Letter to a Pig,” Tal Kantor e Amit R. Gicelter

“Ninety-Five Senses,” Jerusha Hess e Jared Hess

“Our Uniform,” Yegane Moghaddam

“Pachyderm,” Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius

“War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko,” Dave Mullins e Brad Booker (VINCITORE)

BEST DOCUMENTARY

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President,” Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek

“The Eternal Memory”

“Four Daughters,” Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha

“To Kill a Tiger,” Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe e David Oppenheim

“20 Days in Mariupol,” Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner e Raney Aronson-Rath (VINCITORE)

BEST SHORT DOCUMENTARY

“The ABCs of Book Banning,” Sheila Nevins e Trish Adlesic

“The Barber of Little Rock,” John Hoffman e Christine Turner

“Island in Between,” S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien

“The Last Repair Shop,” Ben Proudfoot e Kris Bowers (VINCITORE)

“Nǎi Nai & Wai Po,” Sean Wang and Sam Davis

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

“I Captain” (Italy)

“Perfect Days” (Giappone)

“Society of the Snow” (Spagna)

“The Teachers’ Lounge” (Germania)

“The Area of ​​Interest” (UK) (WINNER)

BEST ANIMATED FILM

“The Boy and the Heron” Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki (WINNER)

“Elemental,” Peter Sohn e Denise Ream

“Nimona,” Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary

“Robot Dreams,” Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller e Amy Pascal

BEST MAKEUP

“Golda,” Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby e Ashra Kelly-Blue

“Master,” Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell

“Oppenheimer,” Luisa Abel

“Poor Creatures,” Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston (WINNER)

“Society of the Snow,” Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé

BEST PRODUCT DESIGN

“Barbie,” production design: Sarah Greenwood; set decoration: Katie Spencer

“Killers of the Flower Moon,” production design: Jack Fisk; set decoration: Adam Willis

“Napoleon,” production design: Arthur Max; set decoration: Elli Griff

“Oppenheimer,” production design: Ruth De Jong; set decoration: Claire Kaufman

“Povere creature,” production design: James Price and Shona Heath; set decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek (VINCITORE)

BETTER FITTING

“Anatomy of a Fall” – Laurent Sénéchal

“The Holdovers” – Kevin Tent

“Killers of the Flower Moon” – Thelma Schoonmaker

“Oppenheimer” – Jennifer Lame (VINCITORE)

“Poor creature” – Yorgos Mavropsaridis

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

“The Creator,” Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts e Neil Corbould

“Godzilla Minus One,” Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi e Tatsuji Nojima (VINCITORE)

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams e Theo Bialek

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,” Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland e Neil Corbould

“Napoleon,” Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould