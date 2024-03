John Cena naked on stage at the Dolby Theater on Oscar night to announce the winning film in the Best Costume Design category. The actor and wrestler, after the skirmish with Jimmy Kimmel, arrives at the microphone covering his private parts with the envelope containing the winner’s name. “The costumes are a fundamental thing… I don’t think I can open the envelope,” says the former WWE star. It is Kimmel, therefore, who crowns ‘Poor creatures!’.