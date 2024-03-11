Oscar 2024, Teletext gaffe. The photo of the news published at 1.35 am circulating on social media after the statuette was awarded to ‘La zona d’interest’ as Best Foreign Film. Among the candidates was ‘Io, Capitano’ by Matteo Garrone. The error lies in the plot of the film inspired, according to Televideo, by Captain Schettino and the tragedy of the Costa Concordia. In reality, Garrone’s film, which won the Silver Lion for Best Director at the Venice Film Festival, is about the adventurous journey of two young people, Seydou and Moussa, who leave Dakar to reach Europe.

On the Televideo website the page has disappeared.

“Who would have told the Minister of Culture that his gaffe at the Strega prize would have been overtaken on the right by Televideo, a newspaper directed by Paolo Petrecca? Sangiuliano (on the jury) made it clear that he had not read the finalist books: tonight, commenting on the Oscar awards ceremony, on Televideo they demonstrated that they hadn’t even seen the trailer of the latest Italian film in the competition. ‘I Captain’ by Matteo Garrone, an epic about two migrant boys who dream of reaching Italy, incredibly becomes the story of Captain Giovanni Schettino, architect of the Costa Concordia disaster. One might say: ‘Come back on board immediately, Petrecca’. But the shipwreck of Petrecca’s newspaper and these Rai leaders has already occurred.” Thus Sandro Ruotolo, information manager in the PD secretariat.