‘Io Capitano’ did not win the 2024 Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film, but Matteo Garrone wanted to thank all those who cheered for him and his film. ”It was a fantastic journey, a great adventure. I thank all those who supported us in Italy during this period, who cheered for us, the production partners Rai Cinema and Pathé, the Mic, and all those who followed the film and loved it. All the people who saw it in cinemas around the world and gave us great emotions,” he declared from Los Angeles after the ceremony.

The Oscar for best international film went to ‘The Zone of Interest’ by Jonathan Glazer. ‘And the journey doesn’t end here because in April we will go to Senegal where it all began and we will take the film to the most remote villages with mobile screens”, concludes the director.

