“You took Ken all the way to the Oscars, RG. Now go home, we need to put the kids to bed.” The post by Eva Mendes, wife of Ryan Gosling, is viral: last night, even though she didn’t win any statuettes, she was a great protagonist of the Oscar ceremony.

The actor, acclaimed interpreter of Ken in ‘Barbie’, arrived at the evening accompanied not by his wife but by his sister, and offered the audience a moment of great spectacle on stage during his performance of ‘I’m just Ken’, soundtrack song from the film.

However, his wife is ironic on social media with the post, alongside a photo in which she is wearing a ‘Barbie pink’ jacket. The actress’s irony struck fans, and the post quickly became viral, receiving thousands of likes.