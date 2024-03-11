The artist performed an intense version of the song, from the film ‘Barbie’, accompanied on the piano, triggering emotion among the audience and a standing

‘What Was I Made For?’ del film ‘Barbie’ di Billie Eilish vince l’Oscar per la Miglior Canzone originale. Il brano ha prevalso su American Symphony: ‘It Never Went Away’; Barbie: ‘I’m Just Ken’; Flamin’ Hot: ‘The Fire Inside’ e Killers of the Flower Moon: ‘Wahzhazhe’.

the entire Barbie cast was either crying or staring in awe at Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell after their Oscars performance of “What was I made for?” pic.twitter.com/T8qI9xGoHl

The young artist provided an emotional moment at the Dolby Theater when she performed the winning song. Eilish performed an intense version of the song, accompanied on the piano, sparking emotion among the audience and a standing audience.