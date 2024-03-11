The long-awaited moment, the 2024 Oscars. Among the most prestigious cinematographic events, this year too the awards ceremony is hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, now in its fourth edition for the beloved – it should be specified that the well-known television personality is very famous in America for his late night show Jimmy Kimmel Live! – from the usual Dolby Theatre, in Los Angeles. The ceremony took place on March 10th and was broadcast during the night in Italy, between Sunday 10th and Monday 11th March, on Rai 1, followed by comments and insights from Alberto Matano.

We have often heard about the current titles in competition, some loved, some less appreciated, depending on one’s preferences. In fact, there are many films that have stood out in 2023 for their talent and beauty or originality, obtaining excellent acclaim and box office receipts, so much so that they are among the favourites. From Barbie to Oppenheimer, the competition is high and in this regard the members of the Academy closed the voting on February 27th, now being able to reveal who really shone – without taking anything away from all the candidates present.

As previously mentioned, the most talked about films of the last period are competing at the 2024 Oscars – in the lead is Christopher Nolan’s film starring Cillian Murphy, the latter nominated for Best Actor and already triumphant at the BAFTA – among which we mention, moreover, Poor Creatures! and Killers of the Flower Moon. There were several protests regarding the film directed by Greta Gerwig as neither the director nor Margot Robbie received the nomination while Ryan Gosling alias Ken is in the running for the title of Best Supporting Actor.

In the list for the 2024 Oscars, in the top 5 for Best Foreign Film, the masterpiece Io Capitano by Matteo Garrone, an international co-production telling the story of two teenage cousins ​​born and raised in Senegal with a great dream: to become pop stars in Europe . But the long journey ahead of them is long and tortuous, forced to endure the most terrible abuses – remember Italy’s latest victory at the Oscars with the film The Great Beauty directed by Sorrentino. At this point, below, here is finally the complete list of winners at the 2024 Oscars.

Oscar 2024, the names of the winners

– Best Film –

American Fiction Anatomy of a FallBarbieKillers of the Flower Moon The Area of ​​InterestMasterOppenheimer – WINNERPast LivesPoor Creatures!The Holdovers

– Best Director –

Justine Triet – Anatomy of a FallMartin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower MoonJonathan Glazer – The Zone of InterestChristopher Nolan – Oppenheimer – WINNERYorgos Lanthimos – Poor Creatures!

– Best Leading Actor –

Jeffrey Wright – American FictionBradley Cooper – MaestroCillian Murphy – Oppenheimer – VINCITOREColman Domingo – RustinPaul Giamatti – The Holdovers

– Best Leading Actress –

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a FallLily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower MoonCarey Mulligan – MaestroAnnette Bening – NyadEmma Stone – Poor Creatures! – WINNER

– Best Supporting Actor –

Sterling K. Brown – American FictionRyan Gosling – BarbieRobert De Niro – Killers of the Flower MoonRobert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer – VINCITOREMark Ruffalo – Povere Creature!

– Best Supporting Actress

America Ferrera – BarbieDanielle Brooks – Il Colore ViolaJodie Foster – NyadEmily Blunt – OppenheimerDa’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers – VINCITORE

– Best Original Screenplay

Anatomia di una Caduta (Justine Triet e Arthur Harari) – VINCITOREMaestro (Bradley Cooper e Josh Singer)May December (Samy Burch e Alex Mechanik)Past Lives (Celine Song)The Holdovers (David Hemingson)

– Oscar 2024, Best Adapted Screenplay –

American Fiction (Cord Jefferson) – VINCITOREBarbie (Greta Gerwig e Noah Baumbach)La Zona di Interesse (Jonathan Glazer)Oppenheimer (Christopher Nolan)Povere Creature! (Tony McNamara)

– Best Foreign Film –

Io Capitano – ItalyThe Professors Room – GermanyThe Snow Society – SpainThe Area of ​​Interest – United Kingdom – WINNERPerfect Days – Japan

– Best Animated Film –

ElementalThe Boy and the Heron – WINNERNimonaSpider-Man: Across the Spider-VerseRobot Dreams

– Best Editing –

Anatomia di una Caduta (Laurent Sénéchal)Killers of the Flower Moon (Thelma Schoonmaker)Oppenheimer (Jennifer Lame) – VINCITOREPovere Creature! (Yorgos Mavropsaridis)The Holdovers (Kevin Tent)

– Best Production Design –

Barbie (Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer)Killers of the Flower Moon (Jack Fisk, Adam Willis)Napoleon (Arthur Max, Elli Griff)Oppenheimer (Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman)Povere Creature! (James Price, Shona Heath, Zsuzsa Mihalek) – VINCITORE

– Best Photography –

El Conde (Edward Lachman)Killers of The Flower Moon (Rodrigo Prieto)Maestro (Matthew Libatique)Oppneheimer (Hoyte Van Hoytema) – VINCITOREPovere Creature! (Robbie Ryan)

– Best Costumes –

Barbie (Jacqueline Durran)Killers of the Flower Moon (Jacqueline West)Napoleon (Janty Yates, Dave Crossman)Oppenheimer (Ellen Mirojnick)Povere Creature! (Holly Waddington) – VINCITORE

– Best Makeup and Hairstyle –

Golda (Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby, Ashra Kelly-Blue)La Società della Neve (Ana López-Puigcerver, David Marti e Montse Ribé)Maestro (Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou, Lori McCoy-Bell)Oppenheimer (Luisa Abel)Povere Creature ! (Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston) – VINCITORE

– Best Special Effects –

Godzilla: Minus One (Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi, Tatsuji Nojima) – VINCITOREGuardiani della Galassia Vol. 3 (Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams, Theo Bialek)Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part. 1 (Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland, Neil Corbould)Napoleon (Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco, Neil Corbould)The Creator (Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts, Neil Corbould)

– Best Sound –

La Zona di Interesse (Tarn Willers, Johnnie Burn) – VINCITOREMaestro (Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic)Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part. 1 (Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon, Mark Taylor)Oppenheimer (Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo, Kevin O’Connell)The Creator (Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic)

– Best Original Soundtrack

American Fiction (Laura Karpman)Indiana Jones e il Quadrante del Destino (John Williams)Killers of the Flower Moon (Robbie Robertson)Oppenheimer (Ludwig Goransson) – VINCITOREPovere Creature! (Jerskin Fendrix)

– Best Original Song –

American Symphony -“It Never Went Away” – Music & Lyrics: Jon Batiste, Dan WilsonBarbie – “I’m Just Ken” – Music & Lyrics: Mark Ronson, Andrew WyattBarbie – “What Was I Made For?“- Music & Lyrics: Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell – VINCITOREFlamin’ Hot – “The Fire Inside” – Music & Lyrics: Diane WarrenKillers of the Flower Moon – “Wahzhazhe” – Music & Lyrics: Scott George

– Best Documentary –

Bobi Wine: The People’s PresidentFour DaughtersTo Kill a TigerThe Eternal Memory20 Days in Mariupol – VINCITORE

– Best Documentary Short Film

Island in BetweenNai Nai & Wai PoThe ABC’s of Book BanningThe Barber of Little RockThe Last Repair Shop – VINCITORE

– Best Animated Short Film

Letter To A PigNinety-Five SensesOur UniformPachydermeWAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko – VINCITORE

– Best Live Action Short Film

InvincibleKnight of FortuneRed, White and BlueThe AfterThe Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar – VINCITORE.