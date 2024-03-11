All went smoothly at the 96th Oscar ceremony, with Oppenheimer dominating with 7 awards. The only moment outside the box, right in the home stretch. It was Al Pacino’s turn to announce the last award, the one for Best Film. The Hollywood star chose his own protocol: he did not mention the nominated films and limited himself to saying that there were “ten wonderful films in the running. Only one will win Best Picture and I have to open the envelope to say it and I will. Here we are. My eyes see Oppenheimer.”

I’m obsessed with the way Al Pacino announced Oppenheimer as Best Picture. couldn’t have been more chaotic or confusing lol

“Best Picture…uh, I have to go to the envelope for that. And I will. Here it comes. And my eyes see Oppenheimer?”#Oscars pic.twitter.com/a0hNQ4ZP7j

— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 11, 2024

A decidedly unique announcement that stunned the cast in theaters and viewers. Oppenheimer’s team got up with some hesitation from their seats to reach the stage and collect the statuette, perhaps fearing a misunderstanding that would have ended the evening with total embarrassment. On

