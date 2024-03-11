”If ‘The Zone of Interest’ were to win the Oscar, I know why it would win, certainly not because it is a better film than ‘I, Captain’. I support Italy, I support Garrone”. After the storm that had broken out over Massimo Ceccherini who, during his appearance on the Rai1 Sunday afternoon program hosted by Francesca Fialdini, a few hours before the Oscar award ceremony, had stated that ”Matteo Garrone’s film is the best looking in the top five. Except maybe he won’t win, because the Jews will win… They always win… ”, Sabrina Ferilli also says about her in a story published on her Instagram profile, making insinuations.

In the story the actress explicitly refers to Jonathan Glazer’s film which tells the life of the commander of Auschwitz, Rudolf Höss, and his family near the concentration camp in Poland, which won the Oscar for Best International Film beating ‘I, Captain’ by Garrone. But what does Ferilli mean? What are you referring to when you write ”I know why it would win, certainly not because it’s a better movie than ‘I, Captain”’? So many questions are being asked by the actress’s 1.3 million followers that, contacted by Adnkronos, she has not yet wanted to make a statement.

Shortly after his statements, attacked by Noemi Di Segni, president of the Union of Italian Jewish Communities, Victor Fadlun, president of the Jewish Community of Rome, and Walker Meghnagi, president of the Jewish Community of Milan, Ceccherini, through Adnkronos, he apologized, saying he had explained himself badly: ”I meant the film about the Jews, the theme, it’s not the first time that a film with that theme has won. I can apologize if anyone misunderstood.”

”I meant to talk about films, I was playing – added Ceccherini – I was talking about bets to joke and about films with that topic, which he wrote together with Garrone ‘Io Capitano’, a big loser in this edition of the Oscars – But I admit that maybe if I didn’t say anything it would be better. The one who scolded me the most is my wife”. Ferilli, however, at the moment prefers not to clarify the meaning of her story published on Instagram. It will probably not refer to the ‘Jews’ theme but, precisely in light of what happened with Ceccherini , many, especially his fans, are expecting a clarification.

(at Alisa Toaff)