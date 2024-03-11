Los Angeles, March 11, 2024 – The evening of the 2024 Oscars belonged to Oppenheimer. There were 7 statuettes received: Best Picture, Best Leading Actor (Cillian Murphy) and Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.), Best Director Christopher Nolan, followed by Editing, Cinematography and Best Original Score. Universal’s maxi-biographical film about the father of the atomic bomb, Robert J. Oppenheimer, which arrived the day before with 13 nominations, swept away the awards on an uneventful evening that didn’t shy away from politics.

Disappointment for Italy: Matteo Garrone reached the final with the emigration odyssey “Io Capitano” but lost to “Zone of Interest,” British director Jonathan Glazer’s important and harrowing Holocaust film told from behind the walls of Auschwitz. also won an Oscar for Best Sound.

Here are all the 2024 film and actor awards and winners:

Best movie

“Oppenheimer” ends the triumphant evening with the award for best film, winning its seventh statuette out of 13 nominations. The film, whose victory matches the predictions made the day before, prevails over the other nine films nominated: “American Fantasy”, “Anatomy of a Fall”, “Barbie”, “The Leftovers”, “Killers of the Flower Moon”, “Maestro”, “Past Lives”, “Poor”. Creatures! and Area of ​​Interest.

Best Leading Actress

Emma Stone receives an award for her role in the film Poor Creatures! Wins over Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon, Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall, Carey Mulligan – The Master and Annette Bening – Nyad – Beyond the Ocean.

Best direction

Christopher Nolan wins the Oscar for Best Director for Oppenheimer. Nolan takes over Jonathan Glazer – “Zone of Interest”, Yorgos Lanthimos – “Poor Creatures!”, Justine Triet – “Anatomy of a Fall”, Martin Scorsese – “Killers of the Flower Moon”.

Best Leading Actor

Cillian Murphy celebrates his role in Oppenheimer. The Irish actor dominates Bradley Cooper – “Maestro”, Colman Domingo – “Rustin”, Paul Giamatti – “The Leftovers – Life Lessons” and Jeffrey Wright – “American Fantasy”.

Best Original Song

“What was I created for?” Billie Eilish’s cantata from the movie “Barbie” with Vince Oscar for Best Original Song. The song that dominated the American Symphony Orchestra was “It Never Left”; Barbie: “I’m just Ken”; Flamin’ Hot: “The Fire Inside” and Killers of the Flower Moon: “Wahzhazhe”.

Best Original Soundtrack

Oppenheimer also wins in this category. It beats American Fantasy, Killers of the Flower Moon, Indiana Jones and the Crossroads of Doom and Poor Creatures!

Best Sound

The award goes to “Area of ​​Interest”. It dominates The Creator, Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning. Part I”, “Maestro” and “Oppenheimer”.

Best Short Film

Wes Anderson’s The Marvelous Story of Henry Sugar is a triumph. The work is based on the films “After”, “Invincible”, “Knight of Fortune”, “Red, White and Blue”.

Best Photo

Another award for Oppenheimer. It’s set on El Conde, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro and Poor Men!

Best Documentary

“20 days in Mariupol” triumphs. Victories in the films “Bobi Wine”, “Eternal Memory”, “Four Daughters” and “Kill a Tiger”. “I’m proud. I might be the first director to say, ‘I wish I had never made this film.’ I would like to be able to exchange this statuette for the fact that Russia never attacked our territory. I would like to ask the Russians release our hostages,” says director Mstislav Chernov, accepting the award.

“I can’t change history and the past,” he adds. – But together I, you, we all can make sure that this story is resolved and the truth triumphs. May the people who gave their lives never be forgotten. Because cinema creates memories, and memories create history.”

Best Short Documentary Film

Oscar is The Last Repair Shop. Books available include The ABCs of Book Banning, The Barber of Little Rock, The Island Between Them, and Nai-Nai and Wai-Po.

Best Editing

Oppenheimer won an Oscar for Best Editing. Other nominations included Anatomy of a Fall, Poor Creatures!, The Leftovers and Killers of the Flower Moon.

Improved visuals

Godzilla: Minus One won an Oscar for Best Visual Effects. He made a name for himself in the films “Creator”, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”, “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part I” and “Napoleon”.

Best Supporting Actor

The award goes to Robert Downey Jr. for his role in the film Oppenheimer. The actor wins his third nomination. He has proven himself on Sterling K. Brown – “American Fantasy”, Robert De Niro – “Killers of the Flower Moon”, Mark Ruffalo – “Poor Creatures!”, Ryan Gosling – “Barbie”.

“I would like to thank my terrible childhood and the Academy, in that order,” Downey Jr. says. “I thank my wife,” adds the actor. “She found me like an abandoned puppy and, like a good veterinarian, brought me back.” life.” “My secret? I needed this job more than he needed me,” Downey Jr. added.

Best International Film

“Zone of Interest” (UK) – Best International Film. Nothing can be done about “Io Capitano” by Matteo Garrone, who lost to “Perfect Days” (Japan), “The Snow Society” (Spain), “Teacher’s Room” (Germany).

Best costumes

Another Oscar for “Poor Creatures!”

Best Scenography

“Poor creatures!” it also wins the award for best set design. The film beats “Barbie”, “Killers of the Flower Moon”, “Napoleon”, “Oppenheimer”.

Best makeup and hairstyle

The Oscar goes to the film “Poor Creatures!” The film by Yorgos Lanthimos is gaining popularity among Golda, the Snow Society, the Maestro and Oppenheimer.

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fantasy won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay. Cord Jefferson’s film has proven itself in Barbie, Zone of Interest, Oppenheimer and Poor Creatures!

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall won the 2024 Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. He made a name for himself in the films “The Remains of Life – Lezioni di vita”, “May December”, “Past Lives” and “Maestro”.

Best Animated Film

Hayao Miyazaki’s “The Boy and the Heron” won Best Animated Film at the 96th Academy Awards. He has proven himself in Elemental, Nimona, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Robot Dreams.

Best Supporting Actress

The ceremony’s first prize was awarded to Da’Vine Joy Randolph, best supporting actress, for her role in The Leftovers. Wins over Emily Blunt for Oppenheimer, Jodie Foster for Nyad – On Stranger Tides, Danielle Brooks for The Color Purple and America Ferrera for Barbie. “I always wanted to be different, and I realized that I just wanted to be myself,” the actress said upon receiving the statuette. “I also thank you for the fact that I was once the only black girl in the class, thank you for being saw me.” . I didn’t see myself, but you did, and you allowed me to make my own path.”

Jimmy Kimmel and the discovery of Barbie

“It’s a shame that Barbie didn’t get a nomination for its lead character, Margot Robbie. There’s no point in applauding, you didn’t vote.” Opening the evening is The Jimmy Kimmel Show, where the comedian and host has something for everyone and delivers a brilliant monologue introducing the nominated films. The host turns to Barbie’s two beautiful leads, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling: “Don’t worry, you won something more important than an Oscar: the genetic lottery,” Kimmel says.

He then introduces Christopher Nolan, the director of Oppenheimer: “He’s amazing, you know, he doesn’t use the Internet, he writes his scripts offline: a way of saying, ‘I’m not going to let my pornography addiction affect my production,'” he says. to the laughter of the audience. Kimmel then introduces Bradley Cooper: “You’re here with your mom,” he says to the actor and director, who is sitting in the audience with his mother. — He brings his mother to every show. She’s very sweet, but I’m wondering how many times do you have to ask her out before it officially becomes a date? Perhaps you are working on a film about Freud? Kimmel jokes.

Then Robert De Niro and Jodie Foster: “Jodie Foster used to be twenty years too young to be De Niro’s girlfriend, now she’s twenty years too old to be his girlfriend,” Kimmel quips, drawing applause from the audience. There’s also room for a actors’ and writers’ strike this summer: “We didn’t want to be replaced by artificial intelligence,” Kimmel recalls. “Now the actors will return, as usual, to be replaced by prettier, younger ones.”

Garrone: “Thanks to those who supported us in Italy, the journey is not over yet”

“It was a fantastic trip, a great adventure. I thank everyone who supported us in Italy during this period, who cheered for us, production partners Rai Cinema and Pathé, Mic, and all those who followed and loved the film. All the people who saw it in theaters around the world and gave us great emotions,” he said from Los Angeles after the ceremony. (Source: Adnkronos)