The Oscars waited almost twenty years for a film like Oppenheimer. A blockbuster with a huge budget, once again uniting audiences, critics and the Oscars. In recent years, the relevance of the Oscars has diminished. Viewing figures have halved. The winners were “small” or independent films: “Nomadland”, “CODA”, “Everything, everywhere, all at once”. Oppenheimer broke this trend. And for this he was awarded seven Oscars. Including best film, director (Christopher Nolan), actor (Cillian Murphy) and cinematography: for the work of cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema. He came to collect the prize – very Dutch – cool and nonchalant in his sneakers. “Thank you Christopher Nolan. You are by far the best thing that happened in my career.” Gestures with Oscar: “Obviously.” It wasn’t very interesting. Given the long awards season leading up to the Oscars and the bookmakers’ proven predictions, Oppenheimer’s big win was expected. The only exciting Oscar was for Best Actress. For a long time, it was a race between Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon) and Emma Stone (Poor Things), with the former leading the way. Stone won her second Oscar. Read also: ‘Oppenheimer’ Reaches Unprecedented Psychological Depth for a Hollywood Film

With this win, the night’s other winner was “Poor Wretches,” about the sexy, Frankenstein-like Bella Baxter. In total, he has four Oscars out of eleven nominations. The big loser was the Flower Moon Killers. Martin Scorsese’s epic about the exploitation of the Osage tribe did not receive any of the ten nominations. He’ll get used to it. His previous film, The Irishman, also lost all ten nominations. Just like Gangs of New York in 2003.

Barbie

At the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, for the first time in years, it felt like the Oscars were once again a celebration of cinema as an art form for the masses rather than a small group of art critics. And the organization of the awards ceremony responded well to this. Barbie, the most watched film of the year, was also present at the Oscars. The camera always seemed to be pointed at Margot “Barbie” Robbie. Two songs from the film were performed live. Ryan Gosling’s “I’m Just Ken” became a huge dance party. Billie Eilish “What Was I Made For?” emotional display of power. Although Barbie was one of the night’s losers (out of eight nominations, she only received an Oscar for best song), it didn’t feel like the film was ignored.

It was one of the most fun and enjoyable ceremonies in recent years. Host Jimmy Kimmel perfected his puppyish style of humor, with stars laughing benevolently at his innocent cynicism. The performances were emotional. The policy is universal and manageable. The jokes are original. The highlight was wrestler John Cena as a tenacious streaker. Completely naked, in sandals, he had to present the Oscar: “The costumes… they are so important. Perhaps most importantly…” Even the always awkward part of In Memoriam was emotional when Andrea Bocelli sang “Contre Parti Ro”.

The smartest addition this year was that all the acting awards were presented by five former honorees. This pushed twenty more top actors onto the stage: Matthew McConaughey, the always crazy Nicolas Cage, the always charming Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lawrence. This caused visible emotions in everyone.

And fortunately, as is the highlight of every Oscar ceremony, something went wrong. Nothing like the wrong name on the envelope like in 2017. Or Will Smith punching Chris Rock on stage. But it was Al Pacino, who read out the Best Picture award in such a confusing and contradictory manner that viewers wondered if maybe the wrong bill was in the envelope again. “My eyes see Oppenheimer… Yes!”

Long ceremony

Of course, we cannot ignore the fact that the ceremony (more than three and a half hours) turned out to be too long. The thought that another nomination (Best Casting) will be added next year leads to despair. But just when the words of praise started to sound bitter, the accumulation of puns started to get annoying, or the numerous pauses with cheap intros and a damn annoying instrumental version of Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night Away” started to get on your nerves, then another speech ensued. it brought back the fun.

Like Robbert Downey Jr. for the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor (Oppenheimer): “I would like to thank: my terrible childhood and the Academy. In this sequence.” And the completely unintelligible speech of the Japanese team of “Godzilla: Minus One”, which received the “Best Visual Effects” award.

Read also: Subtitles and Netflix made the Oscars a global film award

Oppenheimer’s victory is a clear sign to film studios that they don’t have to choose between art and commercialism. Not only superheroes can make money, and not only small dramas can win awards. As superhero fatigue sets in among moviegoers, it’s a clear indicator of the direction Hollywood is heading.

The Oscars have also made it clear that international films are also becoming increasingly popular in the US. In addition to the Best International Film prize, which Zone of Interest won as the first British film, five Oscars went to “foreign films”. For example, “Anatomy of a Fall” won the award for best original screenplay over “Poor People.” And “20 Days of Mariopul” received the prize for best documentary film. Who knows, we might soon have more Dutch Oscar winners.

All Oscar winners

Best Film: Oppenheimer

Best Actress: Emma Stone (“Woeful Things”)

Best Actor: Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Best Director: Christopher Nolan (“Oppenheimer”)

Best Supporting Actress: Davin Joy Randolph (The Leftovers)

Best Supporting Actor: Robbert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)

Best Cinematography: Hoyte van Hoytema (“Oppenheimer”)

Best Music: Oppenheimer

Best Song: “What I Was Made For” (Barbie)

Originele Best Screenplay: Anatomy of a Fall

Best Adapted Screenplay: American Fantasy

Best Foreign Film: “Zone of Interest”

Best Animated Film: “The Boy and the Heron”

Best documentary: “20 days in Mariupol”

Best Makeup and Hair: Poor things

Best Production Design: Poor People

Best Costumes: Poor Little Things

Best Visual Effects: Godzilla: Minus One

Best Sound: “Zone of Interest”

Best Editing: Oppenheimer

Best Documentary Short: “The Last Repair Shop”

Best Film “Cortege”: “The Marvelous Story of Henry Sugar” (Wes Anderson’s first Oscar)

Best Animated Short Film: “The War Is Over”

