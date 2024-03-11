Finally I go to the gym. I never exercise.

I get extensive information: blood pressure, strength, heart rate. At the end of the appointment, the instructor says: “Have you been involved in elite sports in the past? You’re really in great shape.” At home, at work, to friends, everywhere I proudly tell about my best sporting achievements.

The gym gates will not open next week. “Verhoeven…” says the instructor, “there was something wrong here… Oh yes, your heart rate monitor was faulty.”

Readers are the authors of this column. Ije is a personal experience or anecdote, in a maximum of 120 words. Send via [email protected]

