Challenger 2 tanks were sent to Ukraine to fight Russia. Photo/Gagadget.com

KIEV – Western allies began flowing weapons and ammunition to Ukraine shortly after Russia launched its military operation in the country in February 2022. Last year, Britain sent 14 Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, which Kiev received in early 2023.

However, only half of the Challenger 2 tanks that Britain will hand over to Ukraine in 2023 can be used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces for combat operations, according to The Sun.

The newspaper noted, “5 of the 14 tanks are out of service and waiting for spare parts, delivery of which from Britain could take months.”

“One was destroyed by a Russian Lancet UAV and another was used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to train tank crews deep behind the front lines. “It was also reported that two Challenger 2 tanks were damaged in the fighting, but have been repaired, with one gun barrel replaced,” the report said.

“It takes a long time to get spare parts. The logistics are very complex, both for this and for you,” a Ukrainian tank company commander told The Sun.

According to him, this was one of the main difficulties regarding the operation of British tanks. The tank commander also said some parts of the Challenger 2 were damaged “from the start”, while other parts needed to be replaced frequently.

According to him, these include several turret components and the tank’s precision targeting system, as well as the rubber coating on the rails.

Another downside to the 62.5-ton Challenger 2 is its weight. Journalists from The Sun, invited to a firing range “near the front line” in Ukraine, wrote how the tank, with journalists in its turret, got stuck in a waterlogged puddle.

Another tank had to be used to pull the trapped tank out of the puddle.

