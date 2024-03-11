Suara.com – Persija once again had to be ‘expelled’ from Jakarta to hold a home match. Venues in Jakarta such as Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) and Jakarta International Stadium (JIS) cannot be used by the team nicknamed the Kemayoran Tigers.

For this reason, Jakmania’s favorite team is again using the Captain I Wayan Dipta Stadium, Gianyar, Bali for the match against Persik Kediri in the 29th week of Liga 1 2023/2024, Saturday (16/3/2024).

The president of the Persija club, Mohamad Prapanca, said the decision to play in Bali had to be taken. Not only GBK and JIS, stadiums around Jakarta such as Patriot Candrabhaga are being renovated.

Prapanca explained that GBK is in the recovery stage to be used by the Indonesian National Team against Vietnam on March 21. Meanwhile, JIS is not yet possible to use.

“Basically, we always try to ensure that Persija can play in Jakarta. We have written to ask permission to use GBK for the next home match,” said Prapanca, quoted from the club’s official website, Monday (11/3/2024).

“However, because it is close to the National Team match, GBK needs time for maintenance so we can’t use it,” said Prapanca

Prapanca said that his party had also visited JIS. After looking at the field it couldn’t be used yet.

“We also tried to check the JIS stadium again. However, the field is still not ready for use. “So, we decided to choose the Captain I Wayan Dipta Stadium, Gianyar as Persija’s home ground,” he concluded.

Previously, Persija had twice used the Captain I Wayan Dipta Stadium as a home ground. Namely when Madura United (22/2/2024) and Dewa United (3/3/2024).