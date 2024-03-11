Oliver Bearman is the young emerging talent of Formula 1, who made his debut in Saudi Arabia at the wheel of Ferrari, replacing Carlos Sainz, who had to withdraw from the Jeddah race due to a health problem linked to appendicitis. The Englishman, born in 2005 and driver of the Ferrari Driver Academy, achieved seventh place in his first race, fighting on the track with champions of the caliber of Lewis Hamilton.

Oliver Bearman, who is the Ferrari driver in F1

Oliver James Bearman was born in Chelmsford, United Kingdom on May 8, 2005. He is a very promising driver who made his debut in the Formula 1 World Championship in Saudi Arabia. While preparing to face the Formula 2 race in Jeddah, starting from pole position, he was selected by the Ferrari team principal to replace Carlos Sainz at the helm of Ferrari at the last minute, given that the Spanish driver was hospitalized and underwent surgery on his appendix in Jeddah hospital.

Oliver Bearman made his F1 debut in the Saudi Arabian GP

In his young career he has already won the Italian and German Formula 4 championships in 2021, becoming the first driver ever to win both championships in the same season. In 2022 he was selected by the Ferrari Driver Academy.

Oliver Bearman replaced Carlos Sainz at the wheel of Ferrari in Jeddah

In the 2023 Formula 1 season he took part in two free practices with the Haas F1 Team, while his racing debut came behind the wheel of Ferrari. At 18 years and 305 days, the Englishman became the youngest debutant in a Prancing Horse single-seater.

Bearman, when he started running

Bearman began racing karts competitively in 2013, later moving into national competitions. In 2017 he won the Kartmasters British Grand Prix and in 2019 he triumphed in the IAME European series, repeating the following year in the IAME International.

In 2020 he began his single-seater career in the ADAC Formula 4 Championship with the US Racing team, achieving his first victory at the Hockenheimring. In 2021 he entered the Formula 4 championships full-time with the Van Amersfoort Racing team, winning the title in both the Italian and German series.

2021

In 2021 he also participated in the BRDC Formula 3 races with the Fortec Motorsports team and the Formula Regional Asia with the Mumbai Falcons team. In November 2021 he was selected for the Scouting World Finals of the Ferrari Driver Academy and was subsequently announced as a new member of the Academy.

Bearman in action in the ADAC Formula 4 Championship in 2021

In 2023 he took part in two Formula 1 free practices with the Haas F1 Team and carried out tests with Ferrari to obtain the Superlicence. In 2024 he took pole in Jeddah in Formula 2 before moving to Formula 1, replacing Carlos Sainz Jr. with Scuderia Ferrari.

Bearman in Formula 2 in the 2024 championship

Oliver Bearman first race in Formula 1 with Ferrari

Oliver Bearman’s first Formula 1 race in Saudi Arabia with Ferrari was exciting and full of interesting moments. The Chelmsford driver started eleventh on the grid on Soft tyres, holding his position and putting pressure on Yuki Tsunoda for tenth place.

Oliver Bearman in action in the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP on Ferrari

Like his teammate, Bearman changed tires at the end of lap seven under the Safety Car and from there began a crescendo of the race. He overtook Tsunoda and Guanyu Zhou, then dueled with Nico Hulkenberg and managed to pass him on the second attempt.

Maintaining a constant and fast pace, he resisted the attacks of Norris and Hamilton, who remained on the track after the initial Safety Car.

Oliver Bearman finished the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP in 7th place

Despite pressure from the more experienced riders, Bearman remained focused and finished in seventh place, earning six important points for his team. His exceptional performance was underlined by the title of Driver of the Day, obtained with 48% of the votes of fans and enthusiasts.

Oliver Bearman, career, races and victories

YEAR CAT. TEAM COMPETITIONS VICT. POLE POS. 2020 Formula 4 ADAC US Racing 21 1 0 7th Italian Formula 4 8 1 0 10th 2021 Formula 4 ADAC Van Amersfoort Racing 18 6 5 1st Italian Formula 4 21 11 8 1st Formula 3 BRDC Fortec Motorsports 9 1 2 14th 2022 Formula Regional Asia Mumbai Falcons 6 0 0 15th Formula 3 Prema Racing 18 1 0 3rd 2023 Formula 2 Prema Racing 25 4 3 6th 2024 Formula 2 Prema Racing 2 0 1 Formula 1 Ferrari 1 0 0 Oliver Bearman career and victories

Bearman in action in the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP

Bearman in action in the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP

Bearman in action in the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP

Bearman drives Ferrari in the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP

Bearman drives Ferrari in the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP

Bearman drives Ferrari in the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP

Bearman in action in the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP

Bearman drives Ferrari in the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP

Bearman driving Ferrari in the 2024 Saudi Arabian GPOliver Bearman in action in the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP behind the wheel of Ferrari

