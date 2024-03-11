At the launch of its new C-Class, Mercedes made a shocking promise: no version would have more than four cylinders, no matter how many A’s, M’men or G’s were in its name. This is the case because the entry-level AMG C 43 has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, while the C 63’s powerplant complements the same engine with electric power. So you’d think the Germans would do the same with their new E-Class, but no.

E 63 S horsepower

This is the brand new Mercedes-AMG E 53 and yes: it has a six-cylinder engine. Like the previous E 53, it’s still a 3.0-liter inline-six engine, albeit slightly more powerful. The gasoline engine itself produces 449 hp, which makes it 14 horsepower stronger than its predecessor. However, the matter does not end there: the internal combustion engine is joined by an electric motor with a power of 163 hp. The end result is 585 hp. and 750 Nm of torque at all four wheels – or even briefly 612 hp if you order it with the AMG Dynamic Plus package.

That’s the same amount of horsepower that the previous E 63 S pumped out of the V8 block. This is also partly noticeable in the performance, although it does not go as far as one might think. For example, the new E 53 Hybrid 4MATIC+ – as it is called in full – reaches 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds in the sedan version and 3.9 seconds in the estate version. This makes it 0.7 seconds faster than the previous E 53, but the previous E 63 S was four tenths faster with the same power. That probably has something to do with the extra pounds this plug-in hybrid throws into the fray, although that shouldn’t worry you too much thanks to the AMG Ride Control dampers and AMG sports braking system. If you want it to be faster, know that there is also an E 63 version in the works.

Over 100 km on electricity.

However, those extra pounds of electricity have other uses besides generating extra energy. At the rear, you’ll find a 28.6 kWh battery, of which you can effectively use just over 21 kWh. This should be enough for an electric range of up to 101 kilometers in the E 53 limousine or up to 97 kilometers in the station wagon. As with regular plug-in hybrid variants of the E-Class, the battery can be quickly charged at up to 60 kW, meaning it will be 80 percent full in 20 minutes.

From the outside, however, this AMG version shouldn’t be confused with the regular plug-in version, because both the Brake and the sedan get a grille with vertical slats, a larger track on the front axle with matching even wider wheel arches, their own front and rear bumpers, and a new diffuser with four exhaust pipes. Everything inside is also AMG-style, as is the infotainment system, which at an extra cost takes the form of Mercedes’ three-screen “Superscreen”. It is not yet known how much you will have to pay for this.