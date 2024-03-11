Nvidia and Asml, the two chip giants that also command the stock market

The power of generative AI still comes from the software, the vast amounts of data with which it is trained, and the algorithms that guide its operation. This is what Affari&Finanza reports. However, similar to the human brain, synthetic AI also requires sophisticated hardware. These are silicon neurons, microchips, for which the AI ​​industry has developed an insatiable appetite. The production of these components is dominated by two de facto monopolist companies.

Chief among these chip giants is Nvidia, an American multinational company that designs the most widely used processors for training large AI models. Everyone from big tech companies to governments is trying to acquire as many of these chips as possible, and following record sales and profits, Nvidia has surpassed two trillion dollars in capitalization, becoming the third largest company in the world after Microsoft and Apple. The second protagonist – defined as “the most important company you have never heard of” – is Asml, a Dutch company that is one step up in the supply chain since it produces the equipment necessary to “print” the smallest and most advanced chips, including those from Nvidia. Asml has also recently recorded an increase in orders, turnover and value, which is approaching 400 billion dollars, positioning itself as the third largest company in Europe after the Danish Novo Nordisk and LVMH. While we wait to see who among Microsoft, Google and the others will win the gold rush of AI software, the challenge of AI as hardware already has two winners. And best wishes to those who think of challenging them, given that decades of innovations and winning intuitions are embedded in their jewel-products.

Let’s take Nvidia: founder and CEO Jen-Hsun “Jensen” Huang, of Taiwanese origin, was among the first to believe in the AI ​​revolution. Huang realized the potential and directed the company’s efforts towards this sector. Cooperation with programmers led to the development of a software platform – CUDA – which optimizes the use of computing resources. The result is that Nvidia today holds between 70% and 90% of the AI ​​chip market, sold at prices of around $40,000 each. The strong demand has forced Huang to assure that orders will be fulfilled impartially. Nvidia is a “fabless” company, which designs the chips and entrusts production to “foundries” such as the Taiwanese Tsmc. This model allows for high margins and rapid production scaling. A winning strategy that will be put to the test by fierce competition in the coming years. There are few advanced chip “foundries” capable of producing the smaller and more powerful processors needed for AI, such as the Taiwanese Tsmc, Samsung and soon also Intel. But the machinery needed to produce them is mainly supplied by a single company, the Dutch Asml. These deep ultraviolet (DUV) and new generation extreme ultraviolet (EUV) scanners are described as “the most complex machines ever built”, and are priced at around €200 million. Just like the history of Nvidia, that of Asml is also rooted in the past, having been born in 1984 as a spinoff of Philips. However, the complexity of its activity makes it a sort of large techno-industrial consortium. Even geopolitics underlines the importance of hardware in this era of AI. The United States has imposed restrictions on the export of latest generation chips and machinery to China, highlighting the fundamental role that hardware plays in this sector.