The nursery bonus is arriving, here’s how to get up to 3600 euros in reimbursements

Parents of children born in 2024 with another child under 10 years of age and with a valid minor ISEE of less than 40 thousand euros will be able to have a nursery bonus for the payment of the fee in case of attendance of this structure equal to 3,600 euros on annual basis (ten installments of 327.27 euros and one of 327.30 euros). INPS clarifies this in a message on the provisions of the budget law.

INPS reminds you that this contribution has been increased by the budget law for children born this year with a brother/sister under 10 years old but that a contribution is foreseen according to the budget law for 2017 for children with less than three years. The contribution application must be submitted by 31 December 2024, by the parent or custodian of the minor.

In addition to the nursery bonus, there is also a contribution for the use of forms of support at home, for children under three years of age suffering from serious chronic pathologies. The benefit is due for each child under the age of 36 months and in the event that the minor for whom you wish to submit the application turns three years of age in 2024 it is possible to request only the monthly payments between January and August 2024. The reimbursement cannot exceed the expense actually incurred and left to be borne by the user.

For children under three years of age there is a maximum bonus of 3,000 euros with valid ISEE for minors up to 25,000.99 euros; a maximum of 2,500 euros with ISEE for minors from 25,001 euros up to 40,000 euros; a maximum of 1,500 euros in the case of minor ISEEs exceeding the threshold of 40,000 euros, absence of minor ISEEs, ISEEs with omissions and/or discrepancies in the property data and/or self-declared income data, conflicting ISEEs, minor ISEEs not calculable.