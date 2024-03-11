Through a press conference, Diosdado Cabello, deputy and vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), made official the candidacy of Nicolás Maduro for the next presidential elections in Venezuela. With the vote of a total of 4,240,032 militants, the continuity and search for the third government of the current president of the plains country was discussed.

YOU CAN SEE: María Corina Machado accuses the regime of kidnapping her campaign director: “Maduro continues the hard way”

PSUV 2024 elections: Maduro is a presidential candidate

On the afternoon of last Monday, March 11, Diosdado Cabello announced what many already expected, Nicolás Maduro will be the presidential candidate for the PSUV to compete in the next elections in Venezuela, where he will debate his validity and seek to add his third government.

“The candidate for the presidential elections of 2024, July 28, is called Nicolás Maduro Moros,” said Diosdado.

News in development.