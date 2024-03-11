Porsche is expanding the electric Taycan range with the Taycan Turbo GT and the Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach package, the latter designed for track use. The Weissach version does without rear seats for a better weight/power ratio. Both cars are capable of producing more than 1,100 hp at maximum power. A more powerful and efficient pulse inverter with silicon carbide as semiconductor material is used on the rear axle. The Porsche Taycan Turbo GT, the most powerful production Porsche in history, has already set the record at the Nürburgring in 7:07.55 minutes and at Laguna Seca in 1:27.87 minutes.

New Taycan Turbo GT, the most powerful Porsche ever

Porsche developed the Taycan Turbo GT, its most powerful car ever, based on the Taycan Turbo S with the aim of maximizing performance. To reduce the weight by up to 75 kg, numerous carbon and Cfrp elements, leather and Race-Tex sports seats (with the option of 18-way adaptive seats) have been introduced, with the elimination of the electric opening of the tailgate.

Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach package

Also standard are the Porsche Active Ride suspension with specific calibration, 21″ alloy wheels with lightened spokes, high-performance tires and the PCCB carbon-ceramic braking system, further lightened by 2 kg compared to the Turbo S. Among the new aerodynamic elements for the front and tail there is a carbon rear wing with Gurney flap.

The Taycan Turbo GT can be equipped with the Weissach package, which transforms the car into a two-seater and reduces the overall weight by a further 70 kg.

Taycan Turbo GT Weissach on the track

Taycan Turbo GT Weissach on the track

Taycan Turbo GT Weissach anteriore 3/4

Taycan Turbo GT Weissach posteriore 3/4

Carbon rear wing

Cockpit instrument panel

Carbon seats in the passenger compartment

Two-seater cockpitTaycan Turbo GT with the Weissach package, the most powerful Porsche ever

This package includes accessories to increase performance on the track, such as additional ducting in the underbody, a specific front diffuser and a fixed rear wing with Weissach logos that generate 220 kg of downforce.

Engine, maximum performance

The Taycan Turbo GT is equipped with a new powertrain that includes a more powerful pulse inverter rear motor, with a maximum current of 900 Ampere, 300 more than the other models in the range. This allows for greater power and torque thanks to the use of silicon carbide as a semiconductor material, allowing for higher switching frequencies.

Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Weissach in pista

The base power is therefore 580 kW (789 HP), which reaches 760 kW (1,033 HP) with Launch Control in overboost mode, and even 815 kW (1,108 HP) for a maximum of 2 seconds.

This translates into acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.3 seconds on the Taycan Turbo GT and 2.2 seconds on the version with the Weissach package.

Carbon rear wing from the Weissach package

Furthermore, Porsche claims a sprint from 0 to 200 km/h in 6.6 seconds on the first and 6.4 seconds on the second, with top speeds of 290 and 305 km/h respectively. The battery that powers the powertrain should have a capacity of 98 kWh, which ensures a maximum declared range of 555 km.

Price, how much does the most powerful Porsche ever cost

The price in Italy of the most powerful Porsche ever, the Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach package, is 249,188 euros, 22% VAT included.

→ Taycan Turbo GT Weissach: 249.188 euro

Foto Porsche Taycan Turbo GT

