Mercedes-AMG has unveiled a new plug-in hybrid in the form of the E53.

Bring on those PHEVs. Given the Dutch tax climate, this is currently the most affordable way to drive a new car with a powerful internal combustion engine without penalizing too much on BPM. Mercedes-AMG introduces the latest E53 model, available in sedan and station wagon body styles.

Characteristics

The new E53 combines a 3.0-litre inline-six petrol engine with an electric motor. The system power is 585 hp. and 750 Nm of torque. With Race Start you even have short-term access to peak power of 612 hp. Acceleration to 100 km/h takes just 3.8 seconds, nothing more is needed. Top speed is electronically limited to 280 km/h if the optional AMG Drivers Package is selected.

The 120 kW electric motor is integrated into the AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission. This is an example of high technology. By inserting an electric motor into the transmission, Mercedes-AMG was able to save space. The gearbox is already there, the electric motor alone produces 480 Nm of torque.

While the C63 is a bit of a disappointment with its four-cylinder engine, the E53 thankfully has two more cylinders. This six-seater not only promotes driving comfort, but also enhances the experience. Cars can be pretty boring these days. Fortunately, Mercedes-AMG understands this.

100 kilometers of electric driving

Since it’s a plug-in hybrid, you can be kind to the trees and the bees, too. All-electric driving can be achieved at speeds of up to 140 km/h. The 28.6 kWh battery provides a range of more than 100 electric kilometers according to WLTP. In cold weather and rain it should also be possible to travel 60 real kilometers.

The PHEV can charge 11 kW in public or at home. Fast charging up to 60 kW is also possible. Charging the battery from 10 to 80 percent takes about 20 minutes. You’re increasingly seeing plug-in hybrids equipped with fast charging capabilities. In practice you may not use it very often, but it’s nice that you can.

Driving behavior

To avoid turning it into a boring, heavy hybrid, Mercedes-AMG put serious effort into the E53 chassis. Everything was beefed up significantly, resulting in a tighter result. The car also has a number of additional reinforcements, including on the rear axle, for better stability and driving precision.

And further

The new Mercedes-AMG E53 comes standard with 19-inch jets. If you wish, you can buy 20 or even 21 inches. You can also recognize AMG by its radiator grille and four exhaust pipes.

You can order an MBUX super screen for the cabin, so that the passenger also has something to do. You won’t find it in the regular E-Class, but you will find it in the E53: AMG Performance menu with the optional AMG Track Pace system. The latter is of course nonsense in the AMG E-Class, what can we do with this car on the track.

AMG sports seats with electrical adjustment are standard. You can also optionally get power-adjustable bucket seats. The icing on the apple pie is the steering rear axle that comes standard on the E53.

The new Mercedes-AMG E53 has 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive. Adaptive damping in the form of AMG Ride Control has been adapted for the E53 both in hardware and software. The sports dial has been slightly enlarged, although of course this will never be a reliable sports car.

Pricing and availability of the E53 are unknown at this time. The E-Class with AMG sauce is also available in Edition 1 with additional amenities and unique badging.

This article New Mercedes-AMG E53: 585 hp with a large inline-six engine appeared first on Ruetir.