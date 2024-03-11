The formation is not at all gradual, as former informant Hermann Tienk Willink always says. This is a rehearsal. Doing the same experiment over and over again, hoping for a different result. So on Monday and Tuesday, the leaders of the four parties will meet with informant Kim Putters at a place they still know: the Hilversum De Zwaluwenberg estate.

The leaders were already in this position at the beginning of January, while they were still headed by Ronald Plasterk. Then it was not possible to create chemistry in this picturesque place between Geert Wilders (PVV), Dylan Yesilgoz (VVD), Peter Omtzigt (NSK) and Caroline van der Plas (VVV). Negotiations dragged on for several more weeks until, on February 7, the first attempt to form a right-wing cabinet finally failed due to Omtzigt’s premature departure.

In the tradition of good education, it is simply tried again in an eighteenth-century country house. Putters wants to speak to the four “peacefully and confidentially” before Tuesday about his search in recent weeks for a suitable form of cabinet. Journalists are not welcome. And the leaders’ seconds won’t come either.

Barbed

The leaders of the four factions have not yet met as a group since Omtzigt completed formation in February. From there, the mood only worsened following acrimonious parliamentary debates and the leaking of details of Pieter Omtzigt’s behavior to the newspaper De Telegraaf, as well as Geert Wilders’ growing frustration with the position of the NSS and VVD, which were not entirely in the black. majority cabinet with PVV.

This means that the answer to the question that the formation has actually been discussing for several months has not yet been found: how far Omtzigt and its SNB are ready to go in cooperation with other parties. The tensions of recent weeks do not seem to have brought this cooperation any closer.

Still, at De Zwaluwenberg they are working on the chemistry one more time before Patters presents his final report this week, Thursday at the latest. Some even stay overnight, that’s the intention. And while formation at the table has made little progress, with Putters largely trying out options for cabinet forms, all four parties are now interested in continuing discussions. Probably also after this week.

Wilders has no alternative

The easiest way is with PVV and VVV. They want a right-wing cabinet to be formed under the leadership of the PVV, in whatever form it may take. They prefer to have the most effective cabinet with four completely governing parties. But other forms can also be discussed, such as a minority cabinet with tolerant support from the National Security Service or the VVD, or the so-called extra-parliamentary cabinet.

For Wilders: there is no alternative. He can form a cabinet only with these parties; there is almost no one outside them. And he wants the project to succeed, preferably if he is the prime minister.

Wilders has also established himself internationally since his election victory in November. On Monday he shared a photo of a conversation with Israeli President Isaac Herzog at X, and this weekend he was announced as a keynote speaker at CPAC in Hungary in April. This is the European version of the American annual conference of conservatives of the same name. With a possible victory for the radical right in the European elections in June, Wilders wants to show himself as a leader of this movement. To do this, he must show that he too can achieve results.

Caroline van der Plas (BBV) works closely with Wilders. She agrees with his position in the formation, knows that as a junior partner less is required of her, and is loyal. Her young party mainly exists to control agriculture and the nitrogen problem. If the BBB can provide a Secretary of Agriculture to the next cabinet, that will already be an important result.

Smallest possible role

With the two most annoying parties – VVD and SNB – everything is more complicated. They both face a lot of criticism within their parties over a possible PVG government, and both try to keep their roles to a minimum. However, they are not interested in the formation failing at this stage.

VVD leader Dilan Yesilgez came under fire from her party when she ruled out full co-governance with the PVV shortly after the elections. Since then, her leadership has been shaky. And new elections, if the formation fails, will be of no use to it at all, given the significant loss of seats that polls predict.

This also explains Yesilgoz’s decision in mid-February to fully participate. She herself spoke of “a step forward.” As if she wanted to make it clear: we are not to blame. She’ll have to keep going, if only to show her critical supporters that she’s really trying.

Also read Tolerance with a large number of partners or extra-parliamentary

The pieces of the puzzle for the NSC are more complex. There are different opinions within the party regarding cooperation with the PVV. Omtzigt himself said from election day that he did not want to be part of the cabinet, and repeated this also at the negotiating table.

When Putters advises the extra-parliamentary cabinet that plays a leading role for the four parties, he gives Omtzigt his way – and, ultimately, a way to participate. Until now, Omtzigt has always said that he wants a much broader extra-parliamentary cabinet than only the four right-wing parties support, but even if the other parties do not resist, a design may emerge that is sufficiently removed from the PVV to be acceptable to the NSC.

This fact alone may cause the other three parties to agree. And there is another advantage for all participants: for such an extra-parliamentary cabinet, in which ministers are not tied to a party, it would be much easier to find the necessary ministers and secretaries of state.

Because what is already noticeable in Omtzigt will undoubtedly apply to potential ministers: it is one thing to work with Wilders, another thing to serve in a full-fledged PVV cabinet.

Share Write to the editor