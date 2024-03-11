It might be a good idea to listen to your partner and not try to empty your tank to the last drop, because chances are you’ll suddenly not be able to use your debit card if your card is new enough. And then he rushes to the next gas station. For now, this mainly affects smaller banks such as Bunq and Van Lanschot, Nu.nl reports.

Last summer, Mastercard and Visa Debit cards became the new standard for debit cards. The well-known Maestro and V Pay will disappear. The problem is that not all existing PIN devices already support the new payment standard. The debit card will not work in this case, and if you have linked the card to your phone, it will also be denied.

New debit cards don’t work at unmanned gas stations

This will affect 2 percent of ATMs, most of which are unmanned payment terminals, such as those at gas stations or garages. So the chance is not that great, but if you are standing at a gas station somewhere in the countryside with an empty tank, it can be quite annoying. Online banks such as Revolut, N26 and Openbank have also already released the new card.

Therefore, you should check the logo on your new debit card. If it says “Debit Mastercard” or “Visa Debit” and not “Maestro” or “V Pay”, then you should be aware that there is a small chance that you will not be able to pay at an unmanned gas station. Perhaps you could fill up a little earlier so that you have some fuel left over for the trip to the next gas station.

Why are there new debit cards?

New passes exist for a reason. The card will be accepted abroad in many places that do not currently accept Maestro or V Pay. It’s so nice that when you’re on vacation, you don’t have to look for your credit card PIN first to be able to refuel. The new cards will also be safer when you shop online.