The Netherlands will vote against the European Regeneration Regulation in the Council of the European Union. This is what outgoing minister Christianne van der Wal (Nature and Nitrogen, VVD) wrote in a letter to the House of Representatives on Monday. The cabinet initially planned to vote in favor, but the accepted motion of Caroline van der Plas (BBB) ​​and Roseanne Herzberger (NSC) changed the situation.

The Nature Act obliges EU member states to develop plans to restore their nature to a good state. This results in a large commitment, as a study showed earlier this month: Dutch spending could reach around 76 billion euros until 2050. But revenues will be even higher, exceeding 129 billion euros, for example, because health care and water treatment costs will be lower.

Voting explanation

The cabinet was critical of the EU law, writes Van der Wal, but initially wanted to vote for it. During the negotiations, the law has already been adapted to the wishes of the Netherlands, and the cabinet wants to “prove itself as a reliable negotiating partner, also for future negotiations.”

The cabinet is now implementing the proposal by voting against it, but with an explanation for the vote, which “will recognize the extent to which the Netherlands has been taken into account.” Thank you for your leniency, but we will still vote against it, the cabinet of ministers in Europe will say.

The law is also likely to be passed without Dutch support. The House also wanted the cabinet to seek a “blocking minority” in the European vote, but Van der Wal writes nothing about this. The vote is expected to take place on April 12.

Also read: Will the Netherlands be locked down even more? and six other questions about Europe’s controversial nature recovery law