Muslims perform the tarawih prayer on the first night of the holy month of Ramadan at the al-Aqsa Mosque Complex in Jerusalem on March 10, 2023. Photo/Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency

TEL AVIV – Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu has decided for himself whether Israeli forces will storm the Al-Aqsa Mosque or not during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Israel Broadcasting Company said Netanyahu intends to assume responsibility for making a decision on the issue of whether colonial forces will storm the Al-Aqsa Mosque during the month of Ramadan or not.

Over the past few weeks, Israel’s internal security service, the Shin Bet, and the army asked Netanyahu to make his own decisions because of the possible consequences of such actions, according to the authority.

This is believed to be due to their lack of trust in National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

A few days ago, Netanyahu rejected Ben-Gvir’s recommendation not to allow West Bank residents to enter the Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan, and to limit access to the mosque only to Muslims over 70 years old who are Palestinian citizens of Israel.

Israel’s apartheid regime has killed more than 31,000 Palestinians, injuring more than 72,000 residents, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health.

As many as 7,000 people are missing and presumed dead under the rubble of buildings destroyed by Israel throughout the Gaza Strip.

The United States is Israel’s supplier of weapons used to kill Palestinians. The US also protects Israel from various international sanctions.

(she)