Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected United States President Joe Biden’s criticism of Israel’s war in Gaza. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – United States (US) President Joe Biden said Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu’s approach to the war in the Gaza Strip, Palestine, was actually harming the Zionist regime rather than helping. The Zionist PM rejected this criticism.

“In my view, he is hurting Israel more than helping Israel,” Biden said late last week.

“Netanyahu must pay more attention to the loss of innocent lives as a consequence of the actions taken in Gaza,” he said.

Netanyahu on Sunday rejected Biden’s comments and called such assessments “wrong.”

“If what he means is that I carry out private policies that are contrary to the majority, the will of the majority of Israeli citizens, and this is detrimental to Israel’s interests, then he is wrong on both counts,” Netanyahu said in an interview with Politico, which was reported on Monday (11/3/ 2024).

Biden, who has supported Israel during its five-month war with Hamas but whose frustration with Netanyahu has become increasingly apparent, offered his criticism in an interview with MSNBC.

Netanyahu’s failure to repatriate hostages still being held by Hamas, whose Oct. 7 attack on Israel sparked the war, has led to regular protests in Israel and calls for early elections, including in Tel Aviv again on Saturday night.

Netanyahu told Politico that his policies are supported by the majority of Israelis. “Support the actions we are taking to destroy the remaining Hamas terrorist battalions,” he said.

“After we destroy Hamas, the last thing we should do is put in Gaza, in charge of Gaza, a Palestinian Authority that educates its children against terrorism.”