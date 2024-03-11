Santa Marinella, March 11, 2024 – Public for special occasions on a Sunday morning at the Giosue Carducci gym in Santa Marinella. The occasion is the prestigious event “National Cup of Fiamsa”, in which athletes and enthusiasts from all over Italy take part. Congratulations from the city were conveyed by the mayor of Santa Marinella, Pietro Tidei, and the delegated councilor for sports, Marina Ferullo.

The sporting event features numerous fighting disciplines including: kickboxing, free boxing, K1, Muay Thai and MMA, offering a day full of action, talent and competition. The fighting is light and full contact, which covers the entire spectrum of martial arts.

“We are thrilled,” said Mayor and Councilman Ferullo, “to see so many enthusiastic people filling the Carducci Gymnasium. A sports facility that can host similar initiatives, thanks to recent renovation and adaptation works, as is the case with the neighboring Enzo De Angelis Palasport. A warm welcome to all participants in Santa Marinella for a day of sport and fun.”

