“I dress women by listening to their soul, through a gentle revolution that can spread beauty throughout the world”, this is how the designer spoke about herself.

The world of Italian high fashion is in mourning. A first-rate star, a visionary and brilliant stylist, passed away prematurely at the age of 61. The announcement of her death was spread through social channels in the previous hours.

The sad news of the death of Silvia Bisconti, a leading exponent of Italian fashion, was given in a message signed by “The family and the Raptus Team”. The message on social media reads:

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of the visionary founder of Raptus&Rose. We share this moment with you, her beloved community and inexhaustible source of inspiration. As you would have wished, we will now commit ourselves to carrying forward your extraordinary mission.

We are talking about a multifaceted talent, a disappearance felt throughout the environment, insiders and otherwise. Silvia Bisconti was born in Milan in 1963. On Instagram she wrote about herself: “I dress women by listening to their soul, through a gentle revolution that can spread beauty throughout the world.” Through these words you can already perceive the meaning of your vocation and your love for Fashion.

After studying fashion in Milan, she met Romeo Gigli, becoming his right-hand man for about ten years. At the same time, you began designing costumes for the theater, an activity that you still carried out today. Between 2012 and 2014 you were the personal designer of a princess of the United Arab Emirates.

In 2013 he founded Raptus&Rose, a company based at the Atelier sul Fiume, giving life to an experimental project called “Moda Liberata”. This project is based on a new and radical conception of fashion, which Silvia Bisconti, now mourned by Italy and the whole world, shared daily with her vast community on social media. The project will continue to live also and above all in the name of the designer.

Silvia Bisconti had been suffering from cancer for some time. In recent years you have shared the “Rebirth Fashion Show” with Elena Pasquin, a psychotherapist from the San Bassiano ODV Oncology Association of Bassano del Grappa. It is a fashion show project that reconnects women who have experienced or are facing oncological disease with the beauty of their bodies.

The emotional tributes to the designer were immediate, with thousands of messages crowding her Instagram page. “Silvia,” writes a follower, “you have given me the freedom to feel at peace and at ease in different situations. You didn’t simply dress women, but you broke chains and taboos.” This is perhaps one of the most beautiful and intense messages, as well as representative of the stylist’s opinion.