Suara.com – Motul launched the latest 4T lubricant which was developed from the Motul 300V racing lubricant formulation which has been used in various racing events around the world.

Motul Chief Marketing Officer Carlo Savoca said Motul’s R&D team in Japan played an important role in the development and testing phase of the upgraded Formula 300V Factory Line as well as collaboration with a number of partners, including Yoshimura, HRC and MV Agusta.

“We have ensured that every drop of this new 300V formula reflects the peak of performance and reliability. This collaborative effort confirms Motul’s steadfast commitment to delivering products that not only meet but exceed the demands of the racing world,” said Carlo Savoca, in his statement, Monday (11/3 /2024).

The Chief Executive Officer, Lionel Dantiacq, said the same thing, who admitted that he was enthusiastic about presenting lubricants that contribute to increasing power, durability and can be more reliable for engine performance.

“Motul 300V remains the benchmark lubricant and we will continue to innovate to improve the riding experience for racers and everyday two-wheeled motorcyclists. We take great pride in redefining performance benchmarks on and off the track, while advancing sustainability efforts through our products and our packaging,” said Lionel Dantiacq.

The new formulation of Motul 300V was developed with a wider viscosity range to meet all the needs of new and old motorcycles.

This latest version of the iconic 300V racing oil also meets and exceeds existing standards, with wet clutch compatibility tested according to JASO T903:2023, JASO MA2.

“Equipped with SNI and NPT in accordance with applicable regulations in Indonesia, this new series of 300V FL lubricants will be available on the Indonesian market as early as August 2024,” said Lutfi Ilhamy as Managing Director of PT Motul Indonesia Energy.

Some of the advantages of the Motul 300V include offering Augmented Power, which is able to reduce internal friction and increase torque for the best engine response and acceleration, thus allowing riders to go faster and further than before. Engine power (horse power) also increases by up to 1.9% compared to other 4T lubricants.

Motul 300V offers Improve Reliability thanks to base oil with Ester Core technology. This technology provides better oil pressure stability and minimal consumption due to lower volatility, allowing Motul 300V to maintain its protective properties over longer oil change cycles of up to 12,000 km.

Not only that, ESTER Core technology creates a thicker oil layer to protect important engine components, reducing wear on the engine and gearbox. The newest Motul 300V lubricant is also packaged in a lighter bottle, made from 100% recyclable material so it is more environmentally friendly.

For the Motul 300V FL Road-Racing series, viscosities 0W-30, 5W-40, 10W-30, 10W-40, 10W-50, 15W-50 are available.

Meanwhile, for the 300V FL Off-Road series, viscosity variants 5W-40, 10W-30, 10W-40, 10W-50, 15W-60 are available.