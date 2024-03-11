Winner of the last 2023 Sprint on the Valencia track, Jorge Martin confirms himself as the rider to beat in Saturday’s short race, where in Qatar he achieved the first podium of the season ahead of Brad Binder’s KTM and Aleix Espargarò’s Aprilia. A perfect day for Jorge, who after having conquered pole – and the track record – led all 11 laps without making a mistake, removing from the imagination any possible attack by the South African KTM rider.

A nice tussle instead for the third step of the podium, where Aleix Espargarò and Pecco Bagnaia fought, until the Aprilia rider prevailed. The reigning World Champion finished fourth after gaining just one position in the race. Behind him was Marc Marquez, who in his first race aboard a Ducati demonstrated that he had a good feeling with the Desmosedici GP, so much so that he tried to attack Pecco, before making a mistake that cost him precious tenths.

The Italians Marco Bezzecchi and Franco Morbidelli were in difficulty, finishing the sprint eleventh and twentieth respectively. A more than satisfactory result for Pedro Acosta, who took eighth place in his first MotoGP race. The GASGAS team rookie positioned himself behind Enea Bastianini and Alex Marquez.

Fabio Di Giannantonio ended up on the ground after falling during his first race in the Pertamina Enduto VR46 team. Fabio Quartararo was twelfth, the first Japanese bike to cross the finish line.

In the following pages the summary of yesterday’s race and the rankings.