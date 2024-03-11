More than ten people died in the Gaza Strip on the first day of Ramadan

At least ten people were killed in an Israeli attack on Gaza City on Monday, the first day of Ramadan. At least three people were killed in an airstrike in landlocked Rafah. This was reported by the Palestinian news agency Wafa, Al Jazeera writes on Monday.

The death toll in Gaza City is likely to rise as airstrikes continue. It is unknown how many people were injured. Israel also attacked the southern town of Khan Yunis. Nothing is known yet about casualties and destruction. Information cannot be verified by NRC.

These are the first explosions in Israel since the start of Ramadan. In occupied East Jerusalem, hundreds of Muslims were prevented from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which they wanted to visit to mark the beginning of the month of Islamic fasting. According to Al Jazeera, only women over 40 were allowed into the temple. Israel has been restricting access to Al-Aqsa Mosque for months.



A Palestinian boy looks at a damaged building in Rafah in the Gaza Strip. Photo Mohammed Abed/AFP

