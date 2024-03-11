More than a quarter of all people registered as criminal suspects last year were under 23 at the time. The Central Bureau of Statistics reported this on Tuesday. When you are classified as a suspect, what kind of education a person has and how much they earn matters a lot.

In total, there were approximately 150,000 unique suspects reported in 2023 for approximately 800,000 crimes. Two thirds of them had previously been identified by police as suspects. People with secondary education as their highest level of education are more than seven times more likely to be suspected than the average person. For people who have completed an internship, this is almost six times more likely. Household members with income below the lower limit were three times more likely to be suspected of committing a crime than the average. The rate was even slightly higher for property, drug and (firearm) crimes.

Little drop

Last year saw a slight decline from 2022, when police registered 156,000 suspects. For comparison: in 2010, 272 thousand people were suspected of committing a crime. Since the same year, the number of suspects in violent crimes (minus 57 percent) and public order crimes (minus 53 percent) has halved. During the same period, traffic violations fell by 21 percent.

The number of young suspects decreased between 2010 and 2018 but stabilized in subsequent years. The 18-23 age group is proportionally the most likely to be suspected of committing a crime: 178 per 10,000 inhabitants. After this, minors constitute proportionally the largest group, with 139 suspects per 10,000 people. The smallest share is among people over 65 years of age.

