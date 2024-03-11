In a short time after the earthquake, the relevant bodies and competent institutions were activated to take the necessary measures with the utmost caution.

The tremors on the Peninsula were not limited only to the Campi Flegrei area over the course of these weeks. During Monday 11 March a series of mild earthquakes affected the municipality of Campello sul Clitunno and the hamlets of Pissignano and San Giacomo di Spoleto, in Umbria. The seismic movements, although of reduced intensity and magnitude, were sufficient to trigger preventive measures in some areas.

The tremors, felt by the population, occurred between 1pm and 1.40pm on Monday and had a maximum magnitude of 2.5. As a precaution, the mayor of Campello, Maurizio Calisti, has ordered the closure of schools for the entire day, as well as recreational centers and other public buildings, to allow for the necessary technical checks.

The first earthquake of magnitude 2.3, with its epicenter in Campello, was felt at 12.59pm, leading to the early evacuation of students. A second earthquake of magnitude 2.5 at 1.40pm then involved the early exit of the pupils from the Pissignano primary school and the nursery school, who quickly went to their families.

In a short time, the relevant bodies and competent institutions were activated to take the necessary measures with the utmost caution. Umbria is a region that knows very well the drama of the earthquake and its tragic consequences on the population. Mayor Calisti, who returned to Campello shortly after 2pm, signed a closure order for the day, specifying:

These are all minor tremors, however the schools were also recently inspected. It is clear, however, that when it comes to schools we need to act with the utmost caution.

The seismic swarm recorded around ten tremors, most of which had a magnitude less than 2. Another earthquake of magnitude 2.2, with its epicenter in Spoleto, occurred at 12.26pm. The latter activated safety procedures in schools without further consequences. The situation is currently under control and the authorities are monitoring the evolution of the phenomenon in the Region.