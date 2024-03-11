Michele Santoro (photo Lapresse) and the rumors of a return to Mediaset

Michele Santoro does business in the publishing world, but the project doesn’t take off: losses of 109 thousand euros in 2023. And Romeo (The Reformist) runs to the rescue

One of Italy’s most “justicialist” left-wing journalists forms a partnership with a well-known entrepreneur sentenced in first instance to two years and six months for corruption and who already has a foot in publishing and relies on funds provided by a region led by Brothers of Italy. The journalist is Michele Santoro, an established television presenter who two years ago created Mondonuovo srl with a 51% stake, which was to publish a new digital newspaper. Minority shareholder with 49% was Mosai.Co srl, a digital consultancy company headed by Matteo Forte. But the publishing project never fully took off, so much so that the 2023 budget closed with revenues of only 210 thousand euros and a loss of 109 thousand euros after that of around 28 thousand euros in the first year of activity.

And so a few days ago in Rome Roberto Baratta, sole director of the srl, appeared before the notary Luca Troili to decide on a capital increase of 323 thousand euros. The administrator then stated that “the shareholders briefly expressed their intention to subscribe only part of the increase to allow the entry into the capital of a third shareholder identified in Romeo Editore”. This is controlled by Romeo Partecipazioni which is headed by the Neapolitan entrepreneur Alfredo Romeo, among other things the recent publisher of “Il Riformista”, sentenced at the end of 2022 in the first instance in the Consip affair. So Santoro paid only 36,975 euros and so did Mosai.Co by paying 335 thousand 525 euros. Romeo Editore will pay 100 thousand euros but this – specifies the minutes – will only happen when Mondonuovo is admitted to request a subsidized loan from the SME Capitalization Fund provided by the Lazio Region, led by Francesco Rocca, exponent of Fratelli d’Italia.

Romeo, born in 1953, is one of the “kings” of public procurement with his Romeo Gestioni and in 2019 he bought “Il Riformista” from the Tosinvest group (Angelucci) of which Matteo Renzi was director until the beginning of this year. Romeo Editore closed 2022 (last available financial statement) with revenues of 618 thousand and a loss of 690 thousand euros, repaid through members’ payments. Romeo Gestioni, the main operator, closed 2022 with revenues of over 114 million and a profit of around 13 million.